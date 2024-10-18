According to the official synopsis, the series "follows two Harkonnen sisters as they combat forces that threaten the future of humankind, and establish the fabled sect that will become known as the Bene Gesserit".

Emily Watson (Chernobyl) leads the cast as Valya Harkonnen, leader of the Sisterhood, who is seen in the brand new trailer conducting a dangerous plot that she believes will "advance" the human species and "govern the future".

Check out the trailer for Dune: Prophecy below and tune into the series on Sky and NOW on Monday 18th November 2024.

The new series comes hot on the heels of Dune: Part Two, which wowed audiences when it landed in cinemas earlier this year and is expected to be a major contender during the upcoming awards season.

Prophecy adopts a similar style and tone to the films, including by retaining the same terrifying design for the giant worms that live under the sands of Arrakis – which can be spotted at multiple moments in the trailer.

The Dune: Prophecy cast also includes Olivia Williams (The Crown), Travis Fimmel (Vikings), Jodhi May (Renegade Nell), Mark Strong (The Penguin), Josh Heuston (Heartbreak High), Shalom Brune-Franklin (Baby Reindeer), Charithra Chandran (Bridgerton) and Jessica Barden (Pieces of Her).

On what drew her to the series, Watson told Collider: "The scripts are a really, really tasty, delicious, complicated mess of a dish to get your teeth into because the Harkonnens are a very, very messed up family, right from the off.

"Valya and Tula Harkonnen have had a very traumatic childhood, all of which comes out as the story proceeds, and yet they have set themselves on this path to try and control the destiny of humankind. It feels as if they're enabling themselves."

She added: "There are no lengths to which they won't go to do that."

Dune: Prophecy comes to Sky and NOW on Monday 18th November 2024. Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.