A Disney spokesman said: "Disney+ Original series, Renegade Nell, will not be returning for a second season on the service. We’re incredibly proud of the world created by Sally Wainwright and lead director Ben Taylor.

"We'd like to thank them, our production partners at Lookout Point, the entire cast – led by Louisa Harland – and crew for their incredible work on this series, all of whom we hope to work with again in the future."

Louisa Harland as Nell Jackson Robert Viglasky

Ben Taylor, who directed the series, posted a heartfelt statement on Instagram following the news from Disney, saying that it was with "a heavy heart and huge disappointment" to announce the series would not be returning.

He wrote: "Thank you to everyone who watched and fell in love with this magical show. I am so grateful for the time we had together, the cast and crew truly were the most extraordinary gang and they poured their hearts into every frame.

"We built the world together and had so many more stories to share. It felt like we had only just begun. I will miss you Nelly Jackson."

Alice Kremelberg, who played Lord Blancheford's daughter Sofia Wilmot, shared a photo of her character and penned: "Farewell darling."

Meanwhile, Jake Dunn, who portrayed bully Thomas Blancheford, shared a series of photos of him and the cast throughout the making of Renegade Nell.

"Loved this job so much that I hate to describe it as a job," he signed off the Instagram post. "Thank you to everyone who watched."

Viewers were first introduced to Renegade Nell back in March and after the series was released, director Ben Taylor told RadioTimes.com that a second season was already being written.

He said: "We're now in the process of writing a possible second series. So you're able to take stock and figure out what would be the 2.0 version and focus on the stuff that was really working and do more of that.

"I think there's gonna be a time jump, because we shot this over a year ago. So I think it's buying that and buying the thought that it's been that many years since we caught up with these characters, partly just for the age – Roxy and George are going to be visibly two years older."

Renegade Nell is available to stream on Disney Plus.

Check out more of our Fantasy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.