A Disney spokesman said: "Disney+ Original series, Renegade Nell, will not be returning for a second season on the service. We’re incredibly proud of the world created by Sally Wainwright and lead director Ben Taylor.

"We’d like to thank them, our production partners at Lookout Point, the entire cast – led by Louisa Harland – and crew for their incredible work on this series, all of whom we hope to work with again in the future."

Enyi Okoronkwo as Rasselas and Louisa Harland as Nell in Renegade Nell Robert Viglasky/Disney+

The series first aired on the streamer at the end of March 2024, shortly after which director Ben Taylor said that a second season was already being written.

He told RadioTimes.com: "We're now in the process of writing a possible second series. So you're able to take stock and figure out what would be the 2.0 version and focus on the stuff that was really working and do more of that.

"I think there's gonna be a time jump, because we shot this over a year ago. So I think it's buying that and buying the thought that it's been that many years since we caught up with these characters, partly just for the age – Roxy and George are going to be visibly two years older."

It seems that that vision for a second season is now unlikely to ever come to pass, meaning no more adventures for Louisa Harland's Nell Jackson.

Thankfully, for fans of Wainwright's writing, they won't have to wait too long until they get to see her next project – filming has already begun on her next show, Riot Women.

