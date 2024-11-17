Dune: Prophecy is set over 10,000 years before the birth of Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) and follows the formation and evolution of the franchise's memorable sisterhood of priestesses, the Bene Gesserit.

At the helm of this sect is the shrewd and calculating Mother Superior Valya Harkonnen (Emily Watson, Jessica Barden), but can Valya maintain influence over the Imperium when an outsider threatens the balance of power?

Featuring a cast of many characters, here is your guide to who's who in the epic new series Dune: Prophecy, which is out on Sky Atlantic and NOW in the UK.

Dune Prophecy cast: Full list of characters in HBO's Dune prequel series

The following cast members have been confirmed for Dune: Prophecy.

Emily Watson as Mother Superior Valya Harkonnen

Olivia Williams as Reverend Mother Tula Harkonnen

Travis Fimmel as Desmond Hart

Mark Strong as Padishah Emperor Javicco Corrino

Jodhi May as Empress Natalya Arat

Sarah-Sofie Boussnina as Princess Ynez-Arat Corrino

Chloe Lea as Sister Lila

Chris Mason as Keiran Atreides

Shalom Brune-Franklin as Mikaela

Jade Anouka as Sister Theodosia

Edward Davis as Baron Harrow Harkonnen

Josh Heuston as Lord Constantine Corrino

Faoileann Cunningham as Sister Jen

Aoife Hinds as Sister Emeline

Mark Addy as Evgeny Harkonnen

Cathy Tyson as Mother Superior Raquella Berto-Anirul

Jessica Barden as young Valya Harkonnen

Emma Canning as young Tula Harkonnen

Camilla Beeput as Reverend Mother Dorotea

Jihae as Reverend Mother Kasha Jinjo

Yerin Ha as young Kasha Jinjo

Tabu as Sister Francesca

Charithra Chandran as young Francesca

Now here is all you need to know about the major players.

Emily Watson and Jessica Barden play Mother Superior Valya Harkonnen

Jessica Barden (left) and Emily Watson (right) both portray Valya Harkonnen in Dune: Prophecy. HBO

Who is Mother Superior Valya Harkonnen? A member of the disgraced House Harkonnen, Valya becomes a leading member of the Sisterhood of the Bene Gesserit and rises to become Mother Superior, doing everything to protect the interests of the school.

Where else have you seen Emily Watson? An acclaimed British actress on stage and screen, Watson found fame after her breakthrough role in Lars Von Trier's Breaking the Waves and found further success in films such as Hilary and Jackie and Oranges and Sunshine. Her other film roles include The Boxer, Angela's Ashes, The Luzhin Defense, Gosford Park, Punch-Drunk Love, Red Dragon, Equilibrium, The Life and Death of Peter Sellers, Corpse Bride, Miss Potter, Synecdoche, New York, War Horse, The Theory of Everything, Kingsman: The Golden Circle, The Happy Prince, God's Creatures, and Small Things like These. Watson's acclaimed television credits include her BAFTA-winning role in Appropriate Adult, Chernobyl and Apple Tree Yard.

Where else have you seen Jessica Barden? The British actress is best known for her role as Alyssa in Channel 4's The End of the F***ing World, along with roles in the films Hanna, The Lobster, The New Romantic, Pink Skies Ahead, and the television series Pieces of Her and You & Me.

Olivia Williams and Emma Canning play Reverend Mother Tula Harkonnen

Emma Canning and Olivia Williams portray Tula Harkonnen in Dune: Prophecy. HBO

Who is Reverend Mother Tula Harkonnen? The kinder and more maternal younger sister of Valya Harkonnen is her subordinate in the Bene Gesserit.

Where else have you seen Olivia Williams? The acclaimed British actress is best known for her role as Camilla Parker Bowles in the final two seasons of The Crown as well as film roles in The Postman, Rushmore, The Sixth Sense, Lucky Break, The Heart of Me, An Education, The Ghost Writer, Hanna, Anna Karenina, Hyde Park on Hudson, Maps to the Stars, Victoria & Abdul and The Father.

Where else have you seen Emma Canning? A relative newcomer, Canning's other roles include parts in the series Masters of the Air and Citadel: Honey Bunny.

Travis Fimmel plays Desmond Hart

Travis Fimmel as Desmond Hart in Dune: Prophecy. HBO

Who is Desmond Hart? A charismatic soldier with an enigmatic past who arrives on Salusa Secundus and seeks to gain the Emperor's trust at the expense of the Sisterhood.

Where else have you seen Travis Fimmel? The Australian actor is best known for his roles in the television series Vikings and Raised by Wolves, along with a role in the live-action Warcraft film.

Mark Strong plays Padishah Emperor Javicco I Corrino

Mark Strong as Emperor Javicco Corrino in Dune: Prophecy. HBO

Who is Padishah Emperor Javicco I Corrino? The ruler of the Imperium stands at the head of the Known Universe and the Emperor is always seeking to solidify his hold on the Great Houses and on the spice-producing world of Arrakis. Can he manage a fragile peace?

Where else have you seen Mark Strong? After rising to prominence in the acclaimed BBC drama Our Friends in the North, British actor Mark Strong had film roles in the likes of Stardust, RocknRolla, Sherlock Holmes, Kick-Ass, Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy, Green Lantern, Zero Dark Thirty, The Imitation Game, Kingsman: The Secret Service, Kingsman: The Golden Circle, Shazam!, Cruella and Shazam! Fury of the Gods.

Jodhi May plays Empress Natalya Arat

Jodhi May as Empress Natalya Arat in Dune: Prophecy. HBO

Who is Empress Natalya Arat? A formidable and conservative consort to the Padishah Emperor, Natalya untied much of the Known Universe in her marriage to Javicco. However, does she trust the Sisterhood?

Where else have you seen Jodhi May? The British actress is best known for her film and television roles from a young age, including A World Apart, The Last of the Mohicans, Sister My Sister, Aristocrats, Tipping the Velvet, The Other Boleyn Girl (2003), The Amazing Mrs Pritchard, The Jury II, I, Anna, A Quiet Passion, Genius, Moving On, Gentleman Jack, The Warrior Queen of Jhansi and The Witcher.

Sarah-Sofie Boussnina plays Princess Ynez Arat Corrino

Sarah-Sofie Boussina as Princess Ynez Arat Corrino in Dune: Prophecy. HBO

Who is Princess Ynez? The headstrong heir to the Golden Throne and the daughter of the Padishah Emperor, the Sisterhood hopes that Ynez will join their ranks and help them control the Imperium's future.

Where else have you seen Sarah-Sofie Boussnina? The Danish actress is best known for her television roles in the series The Bridge and 1864.

Chloe Lea plays Sister Lila

Chloe Lea as Sister Lila in Dune: Prophecy. HBO

Who is Sister Lila? A young acolyte on Wallach IX who is very close to Reverend Mother Tula Harkonnen.

Where else have you seen Chloe Lea? Lea won a BAFTA for her turn as a younger performer in the CBBC adaptation of Jacqueline Wilson's Katy.

Chris Mason plays Keiran Atreides

Chris Mason as Keiran Atreides in Dune: Prophecy. HBO

Who is Keiran Atreides? A swordmaster on Salusa Secundus with a noble lineage from the heroic House Atreides, Keiran seeks to honour his bloodline and do the right thing but grows distracted by his connection with Princess Ynez.

Where else have you seen Chris Mason? The British actor is best known for his television roles in Riverdale, Broadchurch, Dirty John and recently playing John Lennon in Doctor Who.

Shalom Brune-Franklin plays Mikaela

Shalom Brune-Franklin as Mikaela in Dune: Prophecy. HBO

Who is Mikaela? A woman of Fremen descent who resides on Salusa Secundus with mysterious motives and a strong will. Will she ever see the planet Arrakis?

Where else have you seen Shalom Brune-Franklin? The British and Australian actress is best known for her television roles in Our Girl, The State, Doctor Doctor, Bad Mothers, Cursed, Line of Duty season 6 and The Tourist.

Jade Anouka plays Sister Theodosia

Jade Anoula as Sister Theodosia in Dune: Prophecy. HBO

Who is Sister Theodosia? An acolyte of the Sisterhood who has many abilities and is highly regarded by Mother Superior Valya Harkonnen.

Where else have you seen Jade Anouka? The British actress of stage and screen is best known for her roles in the television series His Dark Materials, Trauma and Cleaning Up.

Edward Davis plays Baron Harrow Harkonnen

Edward Davis as Baron Harrow Harkonnen in Dune: Prophecy. HBO

Who is Baron Harrow Harkonnen? The ambitious but lowly-regarded representative of House Harkonnen and the nephew of Valya and Tula Harkonnen. The Baron resides on Salusa Secundus.

Where else have you seen Edward Davis? The British actor is best known for his roles in Shadow and Bone and Sanditon.

Josh Heuston plays Lord Constantine Corrino

Josh Heuston as Lord Constantine Corrino in Dune: Prophecy. HBO

Who is Lord Constantine Corrino? The illegitimate but well-liked son of the Padishah Emperor who is close to his half-sister Princess Ynez and longs to please their father.

Where else have you seen Josh Heuston? The Australian newcomer is best known for his roles in the Aussie TV series Dive Club, More Than This, Heartbreak High and Bali.

Faoileann Cunningham plays Sister Jen

Faoileann Cunningham as Sister Jen in Dune: Prophecy. HBO

Who is Sister Jen? A highly-regarded and bluntly honest acolyte of the Sisterhood who resides on Wallach IX.

Where else have you seen Faoileann Cunningham? The Irish newcomer has previously appeared in the film The Northman and the series The Witcher: Blood Origin.

Aoife Hinds plays Sister Emeline

Aoife Hinds as Sister Emeline in Dune: Prophecy. HBO

Who is Sister Emeline? A sceptical and perceptive acolyte of the Sisterhood who resides on Wallach IX.

Where else have you seen Aoife Hinds? The actress and daughter of acclaimed Irish actor Ciaran Hinds has also appeared ins Normal People, The Long Call, and the film Hellraiser.

Jihae and Yerin Ha play Reverend Mother Kasha Jinjo

Split image of Yerin Ha (left) and Jihae (right) as Reverend Mother Kasha in Dune Prophecy. HBO

Who is Reverend Mother Kasha Jinjo? The Emperor's truthsayer and a member of the Sisterhood who trained alongside Mother Superior Valya Harkonnen.

Where else have you seen Jihae? The South Korean singer, actress and model has also appeared in the series Mars, Altered Carbon, and Succession, as well as the film adaptation of Mortal Engines.

Where else have you seen Yerina Ha? The rising Australian star has also appeared in the series Halo and Bad Behaviour.

Tabu and Charithra Chandran play Sister Francesca

Split image of Charithra Chandran (left) and Tabu (right) as Sister Francesca in Dune Prophecy. HBO

Who is Sister Francesca? The former lover of Emperor Javicco and a member of the Sisterhood who trained alongside Mother Superior Valya Harkonnen.

Where else have you seen Tabu? The Indian actress is one of the most celebrated and regarded stars of Hindi cinema, appearing in huge commercial successes including comedies Golmaal Again, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, Andhadhun, Drishyam 2 and Crew.

Where else have you seen Charithra Chandran? The British actress is best known for her turns in Alex Rider and Bridgerton season 2.

Dune: Prophecy comes to Sky and NOW on Monday 18th November 2024.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.