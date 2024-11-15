Based on a book in the larger Dune canon – Sisterhood of Dune by Frank Herbert's son Brian Herbert and his co-author Kevin J Anderson – the new series will largely revolve around the sisterhood’s leaders, Valya and Tula Harkonnen, who are being played by Emily Watson and Olivia Williams, respectively, as they battle forces that threaten the future of mankind.

Wondering how many episodes there are and when they're coming out? Read on for everything you need to know.

When does Dune: Prophecy come out on Max and NOW?

In the US, the series is due to premiere on 17th November at 9pm ET on HBO.

The series will premiere on NOW on Monday 18th November at 2am, meaning fans in the UK will have to stay up until the early hours if they want to watch the first episode when it lands.

How many episodes are in Dune: Prophecy?

There are six episodes in total in the series, which will be released weekly every Sunday on HBO at 9PM ET.

Prophecy full release schedule

The full HBO release schedule is as follows:

Episode 1: The Hidden Hand – 17th November 2024

Episode 2: Two Wolves – 24th November 2024

Episode 3: Sisterhood Above All – 1st December 2024

Episode 4 – 8th December 2024

Episode 5 – 15th December 2024

Episode 6 – 22nd December 2024

What time is Dune: Prophecy out?

The new chapter in the Dune franchise will be airing at different times depending on where you're based.

You can find your time zone below:

Canada (Crave) - 9pm

Brazil - 10pm

Portugal and western Europe - 2am (Monday 18th November)

UK (Sky Atlantic and NOW) - 2am (Monday 18th November)

Spain and central Europe - 3am (Monday 18th November)

Bulgaria and eastern Europe - 4am (Monday 18th November)

India - 6:30am (Monday 18th November)

Australia (Binge) - 11am (Monday 18th November)

New Zealand (Sky SoHo) - 1pm (Monday 18th November)

Dune: Prophecy comes to Sky and NOW on Monday 18th November 2024.

