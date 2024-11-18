The HBO series is set in the same universe as Denis Villeneuve's Dune films and is based on the novel Sisterhood of Dune, written by Brian Herbert (Frank Herbert's son) and Kevin J Anderson.

Following the Harkonnen sisters Valya (Emily Watson) and Tula (Olivia Williams), the series shows the establishment of the sect that would become known as the Bene Gesserit. But a mysterious force threatens the very existence of the Sisterhood.

The end of episode 1 sees Desmond kill young Pruwet Richese (Charlie Hodson-Prior), who was set to marry Princess Ynez Corrino (Sarah-Sofie Boussnina) in a marriage that would unite the Empire, and Mother Kasha Jinjo (Jihae), the Truthsayer and confidant of Emperor (Mark Strong). So, who is the man wreaking havoc on the Empire with his mysterious powers?

Who is Desmond Hart in Dune: Prophecy?

Desmond Hart is a soldier with the supernatural power to burn others from the inside out, killing them. He claims that this power was gifted to him by a sand worm after he survived an attack on Arrakis.

The first episode of Dune: Prophecy establishes that Desmond had done 12 tours of Arrakis before returning to Salusa Secundus. He's the only surviving member of his regiment, with the others being wiped out.

While Emperor Corrino believed the attack to be down to the Fremen, Desmond refutes this, claiming that the attack on Arrakis was from insurgents from the allied worlds and that a theft of spice had taken place.

He asks for an assignment at the palace and says he should have been killed in the attack.

When the Emperor makes it clear that he would like a way to avoid the marriage of his daughter, Princess Ynez to Pruwet Richese, Desmond clearly takes his words to heart. He finds young Pruwet on his own and kills him, managing to cause him an agonising death by seemingly burning him from the inside out without touching him.

Even more worryingly, we see Mother Kasha Jinjo also suffering the same fate – but from a great distance, after she returned to the Sisterhood's base on Wallach IX, leading us to wonder if there are any limits to his power.

Speaking about this power to RadioTimes.com, actor Fimmel said: "It's something different that you haven't seen on other shows. He can hurt people physically without actually touching them."

He added: "Desmond's got a certain goal, and something he's very driven by to achieve and he'll use a lot of violence to achieve that goal, and he thinks it's justified in doing so. But at the same time, it really hurts him when he hurts other people physically. It hurts him physically and emotionally but he still sort of enjoys it. He won't stop doing it."

Who plays Desmond Hart in Dune: Prophecy?

Desmond Hart is played by Australian actor Travis Fimmel.

Fimmel will be recognisable to Vikings fans as Ragnar Lothbrok, a role he played from 2013 to 2017, and as Anduin Lothar in the live-action adaptation of Warcraft.

He also appeared as Marcus in the series Raised by Wolves from 2020 to 2022.

On the big screen, Fimmel co-starred alongside Billy Bob Thornton and Eva Longoria in the 2012 comedy The Baytown Outlaws and led the film Harodim in 2012 alongside Peter Fonda.

