However, he added to RadioTimes.com: "I think one of the nice things is the fighting styles that we fight are the same, which is the Atreides House style. So it's nice to have that in the show as a kind of nod.

"But the Atreides are in a very different position, so it's exciting to be able to bring a new Atreides to life and give that to the fans."

Chris Mason as Keiran Atreides in Dune: Prophecy. HBO

Reflecting on taking on that fighting style, Mason added: "We had about a month before we shot anything where we were just in stunt training, and we started from scratch.

"I've still got videos of us from day one trying to do the 12 movements and looking back, it's like, 'Wow, were we that far away from where we got to?!'"

Warner Bros/Niko Tavernise

He added: "It was also a really good bonding experience for me and Sarah-Sofie. Obviously our characters have this arc, and for us to spend so much time together, become friends, feel confident with each other, look out for each other when we needed to, it was really nice to then bring that to set."

"It was a challenge, because personally I've never done any actions like that before," Boussnina pointed out. "So that that was just a fun challenge and an extra layer for the characters."

Dune: Prophecy follows the establishment of the sect of the Bene Gesserit, a Sisterhood of women who possess superhuman powers and abilities by undergoing years of intense physical and mental conditioning.

Emily Watson and Olivia Williams lead the show as Valya and Tula Harkonnen, with the actors also opening up to RadioTimes.com about avoiding potentially damaging depictions of "feminine hysteria".

Dune: Prophecy comes to Sky and NOW on Monday 18th November 2024 – sign up for Sky TV.

