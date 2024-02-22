However, it is largely sticking to the story of the original series, adapting the first season's storyline across this run.

So, will it be back to adapt the second season's story in a further run, or will Aang's journey be getting cut short?

Read on for everything you need to know about a potential Avatar: The Last Airbender season 2.

Will there be an Avatar: The Last Airbender season 2?

Gordon Cormier as Aang in Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender. Robert Falconer/Netflix

We don't yet know for certain whether Avatar: The Last Airbender will get a second season, and it will likely depend on how fans respond and how many viewers watch it on Netflix.

However, the team behind the show are certainly thinking about the future, and planned the first season with thoughts towards future outings, adapting the later runs of the three-season animated series.

Showrunner Albert Kim told Entertainment Weekly: "All three seasons of the animated series essentially take place in the course of one calendar year.

"There was no way we could do that. So we had to design this first season, especially, to accommodate the possibility of some time elapsing between the first and the second season."

Kim also explained that one way this was achieved was by 'removing' the "ticking clock" associated with Sozin's Comet in the original series.

He said: "The comet was their ticking clock. We removed that particular ticking clock from our show for now, because we couldn't know exactly how old our actors would be for the subsequent seasons.

"We definitely thought about that going into season 1 so that we can accommodate for puberty, adolescence, time passing — all of those fun things that happen to real-life human beings that don't happen to animated characters."

So it certainly seems that if the appetite is there from the viewers to watch more seasons, then it is also there for the creative team to produce them.

We will keep this page updated as soon as anything further is announced regarding the show's future.

When would a potential Avatar: The Last Airbender season 2 be released on Netflix?

Avatar: The Last Airbender. Robert Falconer/Netflix

Without the series having been officially renewed yet, it's hard to say exactly when Avatar: The Last Airbender could return for a second season.

Season 1 started filming in November 2021, and is only just arriving in February 2024, over two years later.

However, now that the show's production has been up and running once, hopefully it wouldn't take quite so long for season 2 to get out of the gate.

Regardless, given the amount of visual effects involved and the vast scale of production, we'd imagine that the absolute earliest we could see a second season arrive would be late 2025.

We will keep this page updated once we have any further information regarding a potential release date for Avatar: The Last Airbender season 2.

Avatar: The Last Airbender cast - Who would be back for a possible season 2?

Kiawentiio as Katara, Gordon Cormier as Aang, Ian Ousley as Sokka in Avatar: The Last Airbender. Robert Falconer/Netflix

Without Avatar: The Last Airbender having been officially renewed yet, it's hard to say who from the cast would be back for a potential second season.

However, we would certainly expect central cast members such as Gordon Cormier, Dallas Liu, Kiawentiio Tarbell and Ian Ousley to return.

Here's a full list of the stars of Avatar: The Last Airbender season 1, any of whom could return for season 2:

Gordon Cormier as Avatar Aang

Dallas Liu as Prince Zuko

Kiawentiio Tarbell as Katara

Ian Ousley as Sokka

Paul Sun-Hyung Lee as General Iroh

Daniel Dae Kim as Fire Lord Ozai

Hiro Kanagawa as Fire Lord Sozin

Maria Zhang as Suki

Elizabeth Yu as Princess Azula

Casey Camp-Horinek as Gran Gran

Amber Midthunder as Princess Yue

Arden Cho as June

Danny Pudi as the Mechanist

A Martinez as Pakku

Irene Bedard as Yagoda

Joel Oulette as Hahn

Nathaniel Arcand as Chief Arnook

Meegwun Fairbrother as Avatar Kuruk

Tamlyn Tomita as Yukari

Yvonne Chapman as Avatar Kyoshi

Utkarsh Ambudkar as King Bumi

CS Lee as Avatar Roku

Lucian-River Chauhan as Teo

James Sie as the Cabbage Merchant

Ruy Iskandar as Lt Jee

Momona Tamada as Ty Lee

Thalia Tran as Mai

Ryan Mah as Lt Dang

François Chau as The Great Sage

Lim Kay Siu as Gyatso

George Takei as Koh

Randall Duk Kim as Wan Shi Tong

One character whose fate was left uncertain was Commander Zhao (Ken Leung), who was last seen being defeated by Zuko (Dallas Liu).

Chatting to RadioTimes.com about whether that really is the end of Zhao's story, Leung admitted he's "suspicious".

"In the original, we do know what happens to him - he ends up in the Fog of Lost Souls, the spirit world, so as this is a reimagining, I don't know how that part of it will be reimagined, if it will be. So I'm in the same boat as you!"

Is there a trailer available for Avatar: The Last Airbender season 2?

There isn't a trailer available for a potential second season of Avatar: The Last Airbender yet, but we will update this page if and when one emerges.

In the meantime you can rewatch the trailer for season 1 right here now.

Avatar: The Last Airbender is available to stream on Netflix from 22nd February 2024. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

