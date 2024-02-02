Millions tuned in to watch Aang (voiced by Zach Tyler Eisen), the new Avatar and the last of the Airbenders, on his quest to save the world.

Now, Gordon Cormier will take on the mantle, leading the new cast as Aang in Netflix's live-action series, alongside stars like Daniel Dae Kim (Fire Lord Ozai) and Dallas James Liu (Zuko).

How to watch Avatar: The Last Airbender in order

Below is the correct release order for Avatar: The Last Airbender - including The Legend of Zorra and the new Netflix remake.

Avatar: The Last Airbender seasons 1 to 3 - Nickelodeon (2005 to 2008)

The Legend of Korra seasons 1 to 4 - Nickelodeon (2012 to 2014)

Republic City Hustle - web series (2013)

Avatar: The Last Airbender - Netflix (2024)

Avatar: The Last Airbender - Nickelodeon (2005 to 2008)

Avatar: The Last Airbender was the original animated series on Nickelodeon. It aired for three seasons, with each being known as a "book", named after one of the elements - Water, Earth and Fire.

The series followed Aang as he discovered his role as the Avatar - the only one who can bend all four elements, earth, fire, air and water - and fled his home, before he took on the responsibility of saving the world.

Aang in Avatar: The Last Airbender. Nickelodeon

The Legend of Korra - Nickelodeon (2012 to 2014)

The Legend of Korra was the sequel series to Avatar: The Last Airbender, airing for four seasons (or "books").

It's set in the same world, but takes place 70 years after the events of the series in the United Republic of Nations, which was set up by the Avatar, Aang.

The series follows Korra (voiced by Janet Varney), Aang's successor as Avatar.

Republic City Hustle - YouTube (2013)

Republic City Hustle is a web series penned by Avatar writer Tim Hedrick, which was split into three parts.

It followed Mako and Bolin, who find themselves orphaned and are forced to go it alone on the streets of Republic City.

Avatar: The Last Airbender - Netflix (2024)

The latest instalment in the franchise is the first ever Avatar: The Last Airbender live-action series.

Netflix has cast an all-new ensemble for the show, including Gordon Cormier, Daniel Dae Kim and Dallas Liu.

Avatar: The Last Airbender is available to stream on Netflix from 22nd February 2024. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

