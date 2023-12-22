However, in August 2020, DiMartino and Konietzko resurfaced to announce their departure from the series in an open letter to fans, citing a loss of creative direction over the show.

The live-action reboot of the series will revolve around 12-year-old Avatar Aang, the only being able to manipulate all four natural elements, as he journeys to defeat the Fire Lord and bring peace before Zuko, prince of the Fire Nation, tracks him down.

While the animated series had an incredible cast featuring Mark Hamill and Mae Whitman, the Netflix live-action has set its sights on a batch of well-known and fresh faces to give us what looks to be a strikingly life-like cast to their animated counterparts.

Avatar: The Last Airbender live-action cast

Gordon Cormier as Aang

Kiawentiio as Katara

Ian Ousley as Sokka

Dallas Liu as Zuko

Daniel Dae Kim as Fire Lord Ozai

Paul Sun-Hyung Lee as Uncle Iroh

Elizabeth Yu as Azula

Ken Leung as Commander Zhao

Amber Midthunder as Princess Yue

Gordon Cormier is Aang

Avatar: The Last Airbender. Robert Falconer/Netflix

Who is Aang? Aang is none other than the titular Last Airbender, who was frozen in a big old block of ice until Katara and Sokka come across him, thawing him out and setting in motion some pretty epic and near cataclysmic events (though that's not Aang's fault). It's quite a culture shock for Aang to discover that he is the last of his tribe and that the Fire Nation now rule supreme, and he sets out with the help of Sokka and Katara to end the war, and restore the balance once and for all.

Where have I seen Gordon Cormier before? You probably don't know Gordon from much at all - outside of the 2020 TV adaptation of Stephen King's The Stand, Avatar: The Last Airbender looks poised to be Cormier's big worldwide debut onto everyone's screens.

Kiawentiio is Katara

Who is Katara? Katara, alongside her brother, is one of the few remaining water benders adrift and in search of a new home after the fall out from a vicious Fire Nation attack, which left the pair without a mother. While Aang is the most physically powerful, it's undeniable that Katara is the emotional powerhouse of the troupe, keeping the trio anchored and making sure that above all else, they're getting what they need to done.

Where have I seen Kiawentiio before? Similar to her co-star Cormier, Kiawentiio is another upcoming actrss, best known for her role in season three of Anne with an E before this. She was one of 200 indigenous Canadian actresses to audition for that role, making it clear that she's someone to watch as she steps into the role of Katara.

Ian Ousley is Sokka

Who is Sokka? Sokka is the slightly headstrong older brother of Katara who tries to protect her whenever he can. At one point, he attempted to become the pseudo-leader of their tribe after their father went off to war, but was unsuccessful in becoming the full leader. While he lacks the emotional intelligence of his sister, he more than makes up for it in his courage and willingness todo what is right for others.

Where have I seen Ian Ousley before? Before being cast as Sokka, Ousley had stints on Apple TV+'s Physical, Disney+'s Big Shot, 13 Reasons Why and Young Sheldon. Much like his co-stars, this appears to be his big worldwide break.

Dallas Liu is Zuko

Netflix, Twitter

Who is Zuko? A former member of the Fire Nation tribe, actually the Crown Prince, temporarily exiled, Zuko is something of a hot-head (pun intended) who is set out on a quest to capture the one thing that threatens the Fire Nation's dominance - The Avatar. Accompanied by his Uncle Iroh, Zukko plays a pivotal role in Aang, Sokka and Katara's journey, firstly as a clear and present danger to their quest - but as the world evolves, some enemies becomes friends, and some friends may even become foes.

Where have I seen Dallas Liu before? Liu is no stranger to adaptations, with his first ever acting role in the film adaptation of Tekken, after being referred to the audition process by one of his martial arts teachers. From there, he's played roles in Hulu comedy PEN15 as well as hit Marvel Cinematic Universe entry Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, as Katy's younger brother, Ruihua.

Daniel Dae Kim is Fire Lord Ozai

Netflix, Twitter

Who is Fire Lord Ozai? Ozai is THE MVP of the Fire Nation, ruling over the destructive tribe as their sole, tyrannical leader. He's also the father to Zuko and Azula, and of course, Iroh's younger brother. It's clear that the Fire Nation is something of a dysfunctional family, but you don't want to cross Fire Lord Ozai as it's made clear many times in the animated series - and undoubtedly, by the end of the first episode of the live-action show, we'll have felt the wrath of Ozai.

Where have I seen Daniel Dae Kim before? Kim has actually been involved in The Last Airbender before, having voiced the role of General Fong in Book 2 of the anime, alongside The Legend of Korra where he voiced Hiroshi Sato. Outside of the Airbender universe, he's appeared in David Harbour's Hellboy reboot, portrayed Johnny Gat in the Saints Row videogame series, and of course, squared off against Freddie Highmore in The Good Doctor.

Paul Sun-Hyung Lee is Uncle Iroh

Who is Uncle Iroh? Uncle Iroh is a bit of an outlier within the Fire Nation, and especially within Zuko's family. Unless the rest of the fiery family, he keeps a constant level-head, and is often understand as Zuko's guiding light, like an emotional safety net keeping him from falling into the eternal hellfire of anger and evil that has consumed his father. Iroh plays a very important role as the series develops, especially as it begins to reach the endgame of the ultimate showdown between Avatar and Fire Nation - but to say how would be too big a spoiler.

Where have I seen Paul Sun-Hyung Lee before? You likely recognise Lee from the television adaptation of Kim's Convenience, where he plays family patriarch Appa - this was the role in which he rose to fame, winning multiple Canadian Screen Awards for his heartwarming-but-hilarious portrayal. He's also appeared in Disney's The Mandalorian and Ahsoka as Captain Carson Teva, as well as the reboot of Degrassi: The Next Generation.

Elizabeth Yu is Azula

Netflix, Twitter

Who is Azula? If Zuko is closer to Iroh, then Azula is definitely closer to Ozai. An incredible mastermind of not only firebending, but war tactics, psychological torment, and much more, Azula is set upon by her father to retrieve Zuko and Iroh from their own quest to capture Aang. There's an inherent deceptiveness and evil to Azula that constantly lurks just beneath her every sentence or every action - as her own brother says, she always lie. Fans of the anime know just how true this is - live-action fans, you've got a lot to learn.

Where have I seen Elizabeth Yu before? Yu actually just starred in May December alongside Charles Melton and Julianne Moore as one of their children, Mary Artherton-Yoo. Apart from that, she's almost completely brand-new onto the scene of acting, making her debut as Azula something that could cause her to explode onto the scene with a fiery brilliance.

Ken Leung is Commander Zhao

HBO

Who is Commander Zhao? Zuko isn't the only person chasing after Aang, there's also Commander Zhao. Another contingency plan put into place by Ozai, Commander Zhao is your classic evil soldier - he's ambitious, ruthless, confident to the point of arrogance and willing to annihilate anyone in his way in order to achieve his goals. Sound familiar to another well-placed official in the Fire Nation? Zuko and Zhao butt heads multiple times over the course of the series, both in their pursuit for Aang and their bitter hatred for one another, proving that while the Fire Nation as a whole is a powerful, dominant force, there's more than a little dissent in the ranks.

Where have I seen Ken Leung before? Leung's recent film work includes M. Night Shyamalan's beach-based horror Old and screenlife thriller Missing, but he's much more known for his work on the small screen including bullish businessman Eric Tao on Industry (above), The Blacklist, The Night Shit, and lending his voice to HBO Max's Velma.

Amber Midthunder is Princess Yue

20th Century Studios

Who is Princess Yue? Princess Yue is the princess of the Northern Water Tribe, and ends up complicatedly entangled with Sokka despite being engaged to another man. I know, talk about melodrama! Their connection grows after Zhao arrives in the area, and she plays a vital role throughout the first major storyline of The Last Airbender anime. Once again, to say any more will be a spoiler - but if anyone's perfect to play this, it'd be Amber Midthunder.

Where have I seen Amber Midthunder before? Most people probably know Midthunder as the incredibly striking Naru in Dan Tratchenberg's Prey (above), and prior to that, she featured in Roswell, New Mexico as well as FX's Legion. She's on a roll when it comes to bigger, more fantastic parts as is clear with the live-action adaptation of The Last Airbender.

Avatar: The Last Airbender is coming to Netflix in 2024. You can check out the best series on Netflix, best movies on Netflix or visit out TV Guide for more to watch.

