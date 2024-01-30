One specific element was the sexism that Katara's brother, Sokka (Ian Ousley), displays in the original version, remarking that "guys are better at hunting and fighting" while "girls are better at fixing pants", among other statements.

Kiawentiio suggested this aspect of the character has been toned down, or potentially removed entirely, from the live-action version.

She explained: "I feel like we also took out the element of how sexist [Sokka] was. I feel like there were a lot of moments in the original show that were iffy. There are things that were redirected just because it might play a little differently [in live-action]."

Co-star Ousley concurred: "There's more weight with realism in every way."

Some fans have reacted with concern over the suggestion of Sokka's problematic comments being removed, arguing that his character arc sees him shed these sexist views over time as he realises how wrong they are.

With the series still three weeks away, it remains to be seen to what degree this aspect of his characterisation has been modified or which other internal flaws could be introduced as a substitute.

Sokka's general sense of humour and position as comic relief have been retained, however, with Ousley assuring it was important to him for the character to be "funny".

This was a crucial component removed from the earlier live-action adaptation by director M Night Shyamalan, in which Twilight's Jackson Rathbone played a more stoic and severe version of the character – to the disapproval of fans.

The Avatar: The Last Airbender cast also includes Gordon Cormier as Aang, Dallas Liu as Prince Zuko, Paul Sun-Hyung Lee as General Iroh, Elizabeth Yu as Princess Azula and Daniel Dae Kim as Fire Lord Ozai.

Avatar: The Last Airbender is available to stream on Netflix from 22nd February 2024. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

