The new eight-part series, which is based on the bestselling novel of the same name by Bonnie Garmus, is set in the early 1950s and follows Elizabeth Zott (Brie Larson) who dreams of being a scientist, but her plans are put on hold due to the patriarchal society in which she lives.

The first two episodes chronicle Elizabeth's work at Hastings lab where she works as a lab tech and meets fellow scientist Calvin Evans (Lewis Pullman). Evans is the only scientist who takes her seriously, forging a partnership with Elizabeth in order to get a grant for their research.

The second episode finished on quite the cliffhanger, with Elizabeth's future left on a major open end after Calvin was tragically hit by a lorry while out walking. It was the kind of scene that leaves you with your mouth wide open and scrambling for the remote to find out if there's another episode.

So, naturally, fans will start to wonder just when episode 3 will land on the streamer to see what the events after Calvin's accident will be.

Read on for everything you need to know about the release schedule for Lessons in Chemistry and when you can expect episode 3 to land.

Lessons in Chemistry episode 3: When will it be released on Apple TV+?

Lessons in Chemistry debuted on Apple TV+ with the first two episodes landing on the streamer on Friday 13th October. Going forward, episodes will be released weekly every Friday until the finale.

That means that episode 3 will be released on Apple TV+ on Friday 20th October 2023.

Lessons in Chemistry release schedule

Brie Larson as Elizabeth Zott in Lessons in Chemistry. Apple TV+

Apple TV+ will release new episodes of Lessons in Chemistry every Friday through to the 24th November 2023.

Please find the release schedule for Lessons in Chemistry below.

Episode 1 - Little Miss Hastings - Friday 13th October (out now)

Episode 2 - Her and Him - Friday 13th October (out now)

Episode 3 - Living Dead Things - Friday 20th October

Episode 4 - Primitive Instinct - Friday 27th October

Episode 5 - CH3OOH - Friday 3rd November

Episode 6 - Poirot - Friday 10th November

Episode 7 - Book of Calvin - Friday 17th November

Episode 8 - Introduction to Chemistry - Friday 24th November

How many episodes of Lessons in Chemistry are there?

There are eight episodes of Lessons in Chemistry in total, with the finale set to air on 24th November.

Lessons in Chemistry trailer

You can watch the trailer for Lessons in Chemistry below.

Lessons in Chemistry airs weekly episodes on Apple TV+ every Friday. Sign-up for Apple TV+ for £6.99.

