When she gets fired from her lab at Hastings Research Institute, she eventually ends up at the helm of afternoon cookery programme Supper At Six. But how did she get there? The series chronicles Elizabeth's life, the people she meets and the hurdles she has to overcome in order to pursue her dreams.

Many will undoubtedly recognise Larson for her roles in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but here she serves as executive producer and takes centre stage alongside Lewis Pullman and Aja Naomi King.

But who else stars in the new series? Read on to find out everything you need to know about the cast of Lessons in Chemistry.

Lessons in Chemistry cast: Full list of actors and characters in Apple TV+ drama

Find the cast list of Lessons in Chemistry below and scroll on for more information about the main characters, as well as where you've seen the actors before.

Brie Larson as Elizabeth Zott

Lewis Pullman as Calvin Evans

Aja Naomi King as Harriet Sloane

Stephanie Koenig as Fran Frask

Patrick Walker as Wakely

Thomas Mann as Alfred Boryweitz

Kevin Sussman as Walter

Rainn Wilson as Phil Lebensmal

Beau Bridges as Harry Wilson

BJ Novak as the voice of Six-Thirty

Alice Halsey as Mad

Derek Cecil as Dr Robert Donatti

Brie Larson plays Elizabeth Zott

Brie Larson as Elizabeth Zott in Lessons in Chemistry. Apple TV+

Who is Elizabeth Zott? Elizabeth is a no-nonsense chemist, trying her hardest to get the respect of her peers to pursue her research. When she's fired as a lab tech and has her life upended, she's presented with the opportunity to host Supper At Six, but will her newfound fame be the platform she's always wanted?

Where have I seen Brie Larson before? Larson is perhaps best known for her lead role as Carol Danvers in Marvel’s first female-led superhero film, 2019's Captain Marvel.

As well as co-writing and co-directing numerous films, Larson won several awards, including an Academy Award, for her lead role in Room, and has starred in Kong: Skull Island, Just Mercy and Fast X. She reprised her role as Danvers in Avengers: Endgame and will return once again as Danvers in The Marvels.

Lewis Pullman plays Calvin Evans

Lewis Pullman as Calvin Evans in Lessons in Chemistry. Apple TV+

Who is Calvin Evans? Calvin is a revered scientist and has been given the space to conduct his research in peace at Hastings Research Institute. That is until he meets Elizabeth, who gives his own intelligence and thoughts about leading an isolated life a run for his money.

Where have I seen Lewis Pullman before? Pullman starred in Top Gun: Maverick, The Strangers: Prey At Night and Bad Times at the El Royale. In terms of TV, Pullman has starred in Catch-22 and Outer Range.

Aja Naomi King plays Harriet Sloane

Aja Naomi King as Harriet Sloane in Lessons in Chemistry. Apple TV+

Who is Harriet Sloane? Harriet is Calvin's neighbour who lives across the street. She is a lawyer who is intent on not allowing the local council to destroy the gardens of the residents in Sugar Hill, a predominantly Black neighbourhood.

Where have I seen Aja Naomi King before? King is best known for her six-season long role as Michaela Pratt in How To Get Away With Murder. She has since starred in Blackout, Sylvie's Love, The 24th and Boxing Day.

Stephanie Koenig plays Fran Frask

Stephanie Koenig as Fran in Lessons in Chemistry. Apple TV+

Who is Fran Frask? Fran is one of the secretaries working at Hastings Research Institute who is regularly annoying Elizabeth about her conduct in their male-dominated workplace.

Where have I seen Stephanie Koenig before? Koenig has starred in a number of TV shows and films including The Flight Attendant, The Offer and The Gay and Wondrous Life of Caleb Gallo.

Kevin Sussman plays Walter

Stephanie Koenig as Fran, Kevin Sussman as Walter, Brie Larson as Elizabeth in Lessons in Chemistry. Apple TV+

Who is Walter? Walter is the TV producer who meets Elizabeth by chance when she storms into his office one day. He immediately thinks she'll be a great fit for an afternoon cookery show, which they name Supper At Six.

Where have I seen Kevin Sussman before? Sussman starred in The Big Bang Theory for 10 years as Stuart Bloom, but has also starred in Ugly Betty, The Dropout and Better Call Saul.

Rainn Wilson plays Phil Lebensmal

Rainn Wilson as Phil in Lessons in Chemistry. Apple TV+

Who is Phil Lebensmal? Phil is one of the top TV execs working on Supper At Six and doesn't quite understand Elizabeth's vision, regularly getting into disagreements about the show's direction.

Where have I seen Rainn Wilson before? Wilson is best known for his role as Dwight Schrute in The Office US but he has also more recently starred in Utopia, Jerry and Marge Go Large, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story and Dark Winds.

BJ Novak as the voice of Six-Thirty

Lewis Pullman as Calvin and Six-Thirty, voiced by BJ Novak, in Lessons in Chemistry. Apple TV+

Who is Six-Thirty? Six-Thirty is the dog that belongs to Elizabeth and later, also Calvin. He was a stray that Elizabeth found rooting around in her bins one night and one episode is told through his viewpoint.

Where have I seen BJ Novak before? BJ Novak is known for his role as Ryan Howard in The Office US, a series he also served on as writer and executive producer. He has also starred in The Mindy Project, Inglourious Basterds and The Founder. He has also authored several books.

Lessons in Chemistry premieres on Apple TV+ on Friday 13th October with the first two episodes, then episodes will be released weekly. Sign up for Apple TV+ for £6.99.

