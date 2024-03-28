This mysterious, uncharted terrain inside the planet’s core is catnip to a conspiracy-peddling blogger like him. He starts filming it, going into a comical voiceover that Sir David Attenborough would be proud of.

There’s a moment in Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire where Bernie Hayes (Brian Tyree Henry), the podcaster who first appeared in 2021’s Godzilla vs Kong , arrives in the fabled Hollow Earth.

Maybe a better title for this latest instalment in the so-called MonsterVerse would be ‘Life on Hollow Earth’, for returning director Adam Wingard takes great pride in bringing us a blockbuster nature documentary.

For great stretches of the film, we get to hang out with Kong, as the mighty ape navigates the trippy landscape that is Hollow Earth. We first see him chased by a rabid pack of beasts, who he soon leads to their doom. He’s still the king of this jungle.

With Kong now ensconced in this subterranean world – “untouched by mankind”, as Bernie puts it – this keeps him apart from his rival Titan Godzilla.

This uneasy truce keeps humans safe, with Godzilla guarding the planet from any other interloper. In a lovely moment, after an exhausting fight with a giant beastie in Rome, the giant reptilian curls up in the Colosseum as if it was his own personal sleepy basket.

Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Thanks, you are now signed up to our films newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

Yet Godzilla is soon on the move when a distress call from Hollow Earth mobilises him into action, accruing power as he prepares for “World War 3”.

Nor is he the only one to sense this signal. So too does Jia (Kaylee Hottle), the last remaining member of the Iwi civilisation who lived in Kong’s original home of Skull Island. This young deaf girl is now with her adoptive mother, returning Monarch scientist Dr Ilene Andrews (Rebecca Hall).

Andrews decides she must descend into Hollow Earth to investigate this distress call, reluctantly taking Jia with her. Also joining her is Bernie and Trapper (Dan Stevens), a daredevil veterinarian introduced in one of the film’s more amusing sequences, as he repels from a heavy-duty aerial vehicle and into a drugged Kong’s mouth to extract an infected tooth.

Trapper and Andrews knew each other at college, but Wingard and his screenwriters don’t make the mistake of letting romance get in the way.

Read more:

As you might expect, the Titans run the show here, and the humans are merely decoration. Kong encounters a small Simian, dubbed “mini Kong” by Bernie, who draws him towards an inner realm of enslaved apes ruled by the fearsome Skar King.

Impressively rendered, this vicious red-hued ape brandishes a whip made of a spinal cord from a vanquished foe as a way of subjugating his enemies. Titan fans will also rejoice in the arrival of Godzilla ally Mothra, while there are more surprises in store.

This being a film where Godzilla and Kong take centre stage, you can expect some insane destruction at some major global landmarks. From Godzilla launching himself from Gibraltar to Kong and Godzilla fighting at the Pyramids, if it’s carnage you want, then you’ll be more than satisfied.

Of course, all this devastation can become a little repetitive, especially in the final act, although you sense adolescents will be in their element.

While the Andrews/Jia storyline, with the Iwi girl needing to find her place in the world, doesn’t quite have the desired emotional impact, the humans do provide fine comic relief.

Stevens, who worked with Wingard on thriller The Guest, is in fine form as the cocksure Trapper, while Brian Tyree Henry delights with every line he delivers (“Great Mulder and Scully,” he mutters at one point, nodding to the X-Files characters).

It may not eclipse Wingard’s earlier Godzilla vs Kong, but it’s still a bonkers ride.

Green Video Post Element

Video ID: "7922a6f41b7ef0391c4703f69718763588e492b4"

Mix ID: ""

Player ID: "Tw3-XowQ" If the player doesn't appear here within a few seconds, the Player ID or Licence Key (set via IM Green Video settings) might be invalid.

Advertisement MPU article

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is released in UK cinemas on Friday 29th March 2024. Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what’s on.