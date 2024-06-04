Speaking with TVLine, showrunner Erica Messer said of the serial killer: "This season, we get to play into probably his greatest weapon, which is his mind. He gets to really flex that in front of the team. We’ve never been able to have a killer in custody like this, somebody that we have to consult with. It is an evolution of what our heroes have had to do in the past."

But how and when can viewers watch the new season in the UK? Read on for everything you need to know about Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2.

How to watch Criminal Minds: Evolution in the UK?

Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2. Paramount+

While Criminal Minds: Evolution airs on Paramount Plus in the US, with season 2 starting to arrive on Thursday 6th June on that side of the pond, the series instead airs on Disney Plus in the UK.

The episodes are considered as part of the main series of Criminal Minds on the platform, meaning Evolution season 2 will stream as Criminal Minds season 17 in the UK.

When will Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2 be released in the UK?

AJ Cook as Jennifer Jareau in Criminal Minds: Evolution. Paramount+

Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2, also known as Criminal Minds season 17, will start airing new episodes in the UK on Disney Plus from Friday 7th June 2024.

The first two episodes will arrive at once, while future episodes will then arrive once a week on Fridays, just a day after each of them arrives on Paramount+ in the US.

Who stars in Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2?

Kirsten Vangsness as Penelope Garcia and Adam Rodriguez as Luke Alvez in Criminal Minds: Evolution. Paramount+

The central cast from Criminal Minds: Evolution season 1 are all returning for season 2, while they are also joined by Ryan-James Hatanaka as Tyler Green, who recurred frequently in the previous run but has been made a series regular.

Meanwhile, it has also been announced that Felicity Huffman will be guest starring in the season, playing Dr Jill Gideon, a biological psychiatrist and the ex-wife of Mandy Patinkin's Jason Gideon, who led the first three seasons of Criminal Minds.

Other guest stars for season 2 include Agents of SHIELD's Clark Gregg, whose character is heading up the FBI, Paul F Tompkins, Tuc Watkins and Brian White.

Here's a full list of the main cast for Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2:

Joe Mantegna as David Rossi

Paget Brewster as Emily Prentiss

AJ Cook as Jennifer 'JJ' Jareau

Kirsten Vangsness as Penelope Garcia

Aisha Tyler as Dr Tara Lewis

Adam Rodriguez as Luke Alvez

Zach Gilford as Elias Voit

Ryan-James Hatanaka as Tyler Green

Is there a trailer available for Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2?

You can watch the full length trailer for Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2 right here now.

Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2 premieres on Disney Plus on Friday 7th June.

