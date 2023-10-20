Meet the cast of Big Mouth season 7
Prepare for some pretty iconic guest stars in the new season.
It's only a few days until Big Mouth returns to our screens for its seventh season and you know what that means – there's going to be a slate of guest stars to look forward to.
The new season will be landing on Netflix on 20th October, which was revealed in a date announcement trailer that also gave fans their first glimpse of Megan Thee Stallion's Hormone Monstress.
But as is often the case with the hit comedy series, she isn't going to be the only famous face guest starring in the upcoming season. The series already boasts the likes of John Mulaney, Nick Kroll, Maya Rudolph, Jason Mantzoukas and Jordan Peele but who else will be lending their voice acting skills in the new season?
While details about the upcoming season remain under wraps, we do know that Big Mouth tackles topical issues as they evolve in their characters with everything from asexuality to depression having been tackled throughout its six seasons so far.
But who else will be joining the Big Mouth cast for season 7? Read on for everything you need to know.
Big Mouth season 7 cast: Who is returning?
The Big Mouth season 7 cast are as follows. Scroll on for more about their characters and where you've seen the actors who voice them before.
- Nick Kroll as Nick Birch, Maury the Hormone Monster, Coach Steve, Rick the Hormone Monster, Lola Skumpy
- John Mulaney as Andrew Glouberman and others
- Jessi Klein as Jessi Glaser
- Jason Mantzoukas as Jay Bilzerian
- Ayo Edebiri as Missy Foreman-Greenwald
- Maya Rudolph as Connie the Hormone Monstress, Diane Birch, Bonnie the Hormone Monstress
- Andrew Rannells as Matthew MacDell
- Fred Armisen as Elliot Birch
- Jordan Peele as Ghost of Duke Ellington
- Richard Kind as Marty Glouberman
- Paula Pell as Barbara Glouberman
- Seth Morris as Greg Glaser
Nick Kroll plays Nick Birch, Maury the Hormone Monster, Coach Steve, Rick the Hormone Monster, Lola Skumpy
Who is Nick Birch, Maury the Hormone Monster and others? Nick is a late bloomer adjusting to adolescence, Maury is the personification of Nick’s sexual desires who makes a habit of popping up at the most awkward of times. Kroll also voices the incompetent Coach Steve, the ancient hormone monster Rick and popular girl Lola.
Where have I seen Nick Kroll before? Aside from being one of Big Mouth's series creators, Kroll is also known for Kroll Show, The Oh, Hello Show, FX's The League. He has more recently starred in Don't Worry Darling, Roar and The Bob's Burgers Movie.
John Mulaney plays Andrew Glouberman and others
Who is Andrew Glouberman? Andrew is Nick's best friend and is a little further along in his puberty journey than his friend.
Where have I seen John Mulaney before? The comedian and actor rose to prominence as a writer on Saturday Night Live and has various stand-up specials of his own. He has also lent his voice to roles in Spider-Man: Into The Spider Verse, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish and more recently featured in The Bear.
Jessi Klein plays Jessi Glaser
Who is Jessi Glaser? Jessi is a seventh grader like Andrew and Nick and is going through a tough time with puberty. She's exploring her sexuality with her classmates and her own hormone monstress, Connie.
Where have I seen Jessi Klein before? Klein is one of the consulting producers on Big Mouth as well as the voice of one of the series' main characters. She is a writer and stand-up comedian having appeared on shows such as Best Week Ever, as well as serving as head writer and executive producer on Inside Amy Schumer.
Jason Mantzoukas plays Jay Bilzerian
Who is Jay Bilzerian? Jay is one of the more sex-obsessed characters in Big Mouth, having plenty a hilarious scene throughout the series. Throughout the first few seasons of the series, he realises he's bisexual.
Where have I seen Jason Mantzoukas before? Mantzoukas has had numerous roles in TV and film, having had recurring roles on Parks and Recreation, The Good Place and Brooklyn Nine-Nine. He has also appeared in films such as The Dictator and John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum.
Ayo Edebiri plays Missy Foreman-Greenwald
Who is Missy Foreman-Greenwald? Missy is another member of the main friend group and is the more emotional and geeky of them all. She's got a big heart and more recently, has been going through some racial identity struggles. The character was previously voiced by Jenny Slate who exited the show in 2020, saying: “Missy is also Black, and Black characters on an animated show should be played by Black people.”
Where have I seen Ayo Edebiri before? The comedian, voice actress and writer has voiced Missy since 2020 but is perhaps also best known for her recurring role in The Bear as Sydney and in Abbott Elementary as Ayesha. She has also recently starred in Black Mirror season 6, Theatre Camp and Bottoms.
Maya Rudolph plays Connie the Hormone Monstress, Diane Birch, Bonnie the Hormone Monstress
Who is Connie the Hormone Monstress and others? As the Hormone Monstress, Connie helps many of the girls in the series through puberty. She's also Nick's mother and twin sister of Bonnie.
Where have I seen Maya Rudolph before? Rudolph is an actress and comedian who has appeared in several films including Bridesmaids, Grown Ups and Disenchanted. She has also voiced characters in Shrek the Third, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem and has more recently starred and executive produced Apple TV+'s Loot.
Andrew Rannells plays Matthew MacDell
Who is Matthew MacDell? If you're looking to get the latest scoop on the school gossip then Matthew is your guy. He is also the ex-boyfriend of Aiden and Jay.
Where have I seen Andrew Rannells before? Best known for originating the role of Elder Kevin Price in the 2011 Broadway musical The Book of Mormon, Rannells has a long history on Broadway. On screen, he is best known for Girls, Black Monday and Invincible.
Big Mouth season 7: Who are the new guest stars?
The full list of confirmed season 7 guest stars is as follows.
- Megan Thee Stallion as Megan
- Zazie Beetz as Danni
- Brian Tyree Henry as Elijah
- Chloe Fineman as Timon
- Jon Daly as Pumba
- Paul Scheer as Kurt
- Thandiwe Newton as Mona
- Lupita Nyong’o
- Stephanie Beatriz
- Padma Lakshmi
- Maitreyi Ramakrishnan
- Billy Porter
- Rosie Perez
- Zach Galifianakis
- Randall Park
- Beck Bennett
- Zach Woods
- Mark Duplass
- Brandon Kyle Goodman
- Andy Daly
As of now, we just have a list of confirmed guest stars for Big Mouth season 7 but very little is known about the new characters. We got our first glimpse of Megan Thee Stallion's cameo character in the trailer, where we found out that she'll be starring as one of the Hormone Monsters alongside Maya Rudolph's Connie.
It also looks as though her mysterious self-named character will be helping Zazie Beetz's Danni but we're not yet sure in what capacity or whether the pair just get chatting.
As for what will unfold for some of the other guest stars, we're not entirely sure just yet but from the looks of some of the first-look images that have been released, Brian Tyree Henry's Elijah goes to school with Ayo Edebiri's Missy and looks on in horror as Timon (Chloe Fineman) and Pumba (Jon Daly) start kissing in the hallway.
With the likes of Lupita Nyong'o, Billy Porter and Padma Lakshmi, we're sure there will be some hilarious and topical issues explored in the new season with the help of some of our brand new characters.
Big Mouth season 7 will be available to stream on Netflix on Friday 20th October. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.
