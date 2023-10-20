But as is often the case with the hit comedy series, she isn't going to be the only famous face guest starring in the upcoming season. The series already boasts the likes of John Mulaney, Nick Kroll, Maya Rudolph, Jason Mantzoukas and Jordan Peele but who else will be lending their voice acting skills in the new season?

While details about the upcoming season remain under wraps, we do know that Big Mouth tackles topical issues as they evolve in their characters with everything from asexuality to depression having been tackled throughout its six seasons so far.

But who else will be joining the Big Mouth cast for season 7? Read on for everything you need to know.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Big Mouth season 7 cast: Who is returning?

The Big Mouth season 7 cast are as follows. Scroll on for more about their characters and where you've seen the actors who voice them before.

Nick Kroll as Nick Birch, Maury the Hormone Monster, Coach Steve, Rick the Hormone Monster, Lola Skumpy

John Mulaney as Andrew Glouberman and others

Jessi Klein as Jessi Glaser

Jason Mantzoukas as Jay Bilzerian

Ayo Edebiri as Missy Foreman-Greenwald

Maya Rudolph as Connie the Hormone Monstress, Diane Birch, Bonnie the Hormone Monstress

Andrew Rannells as Matthew MacDell

Fred Armisen as Elliot Birch

Jordan Peele as Ghost of Duke Ellington

Richard Kind as Marty Glouberman

Paula Pell as Barbara Glouberman

Seth Morris as Greg Glaser

Nick Kroll plays Nick Birch, Maury the Hormone Monster, Coach Steve, Rick the Hormone Monster, Lola Skumpy

John Mulaney as Andrew and Nick Kroll as Maury in Big Mouth. Netflix

Who is Nick Birch, Maury the Hormone Monster and others? Nick is a late bloomer adjusting to adolescence, Maury is the personification of Nick’s sexual desires who makes a habit of popping up at the most awkward of times. Kroll also voices the incompetent Coach Steve, the ancient hormone monster Rick and popular girl Lola.

Where have I seen Nick Kroll before? Aside from being one of Big Mouth's series creators, Kroll is also known for Kroll Show, The Oh, Hello Show, FX's The League. He has more recently starred in Don't Worry Darling, Roar and The Bob's Burgers Movie.

John Mulaney plays Andrew Glouberman and others

John Mulaney as Andrew in Big Mouth. Netflix

Who is Andrew Glouberman? Andrew is Nick's best friend and is a little further along in his puberty journey than his friend.

Where have I seen John Mulaney before? The comedian and actor rose to prominence as a writer on Saturday Night Live and has various stand-up specials of his own. He has also lent his voice to roles in Spider-Man: Into The Spider Verse, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish and more recently featured in The Bear.

Jessi Klein plays Jessi Glaser

John Mulaney as Andrew, Jessi Klein as Jessi and Maya Rudolph as Connie in Big Mouth. Netflix

Who is Jessi Glaser? Jessi is a seventh grader like Andrew and Nick and is going through a tough time with puberty. She's exploring her sexuality with her classmates and her own hormone monstress, Connie.

Where have I seen Jessi Klein before? Klein is one of the consulting producers on Big Mouth as well as the voice of one of the series' main characters. She is a writer and stand-up comedian having appeared on shows such as Best Week Ever, as well as serving as head writer and executive producer on Inside Amy Schumer.

Jason Mantzoukas plays Jay Bilzerian

Nick Kroll as Lola, Jason Mantzoukas as Jay and Paul Scheer as Kurt in Big Mouth. Netflix

Who is Jay Bilzerian? Jay is one of the more sex-obsessed characters in Big Mouth, having plenty a hilarious scene throughout the series. Throughout the first few seasons of the series, he realises he's bisexual.

Where have I seen Jason Mantzoukas before? Mantzoukas has had numerous roles in TV and film, having had recurring roles on Parks and Recreation, The Good Place and Brooklyn Nine-Nine. He has also appeared in films such as The Dictator and John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum.

Ayo Edebiri plays Missy Foreman-Greenwald

Brian Tyree Henry as Elijah, Ayo Edebiri as Missy, Chloe Fineman as Timon and Jon Daly as Pumbaa in Big Mouth. Netflix

Who is Missy Foreman-Greenwald? Missy is another member of the main friend group and is the more emotional and geeky of them all. She's got a big heart and more recently, has been going through some racial identity struggles. The character was previously voiced by Jenny Slate who exited the show in 2020, saying: “Missy is also Black, and Black characters on an animated show should be played by Black people.”

Where have I seen Ayo Edebiri before? The comedian, voice actress and writer has voiced Missy since 2020 but is perhaps also best known for her recurring role in The Bear as Sydney and in Abbott Elementary as Ayesha. She has also recently starred in Black Mirror season 6, Theatre Camp and Bottoms.

Maya Rudolph plays Connie the Hormone Monstress, Diane Birch, Bonnie the Hormone Monstress

Nick Kroll as Maury and Maya Rudolph as Connie in Big Mouth. Netflix

Who is Connie the Hormone Monstress and others? As the Hormone Monstress, Connie helps many of the girls in the series through puberty. She's also Nick's mother and twin sister of Bonnie.

Where have I seen Maya Rudolph before? Rudolph is an actress and comedian who has appeared in several films including Bridesmaids, Grown Ups and Disenchanted. She has also voiced characters in Shrek the Third, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem and has more recently starred and executive produced Apple TV+'s Loot.

Andrew Rannells plays Matthew MacDell

Jason Mantzoukas as Jay and Andrew Rannells as Matthew in Big Mouth. Netflix

Who is Matthew MacDell? If you're looking to get the latest scoop on the school gossip then Matthew is your guy. He is also the ex-boyfriend of Aiden and Jay.

Where have I seen Andrew Rannells before? Best known for originating the role of Elder Kevin Price in the 2011 Broadway musical The Book of Mormon, Rannells has a long history on Broadway. On screen, he is best known for Girls, Black Monday and Invincible.

Big Mouth season 7: Who are the new guest stars?

The full list of confirmed season 7 guest stars is as follows.

Megan Thee Stallion as Megan

Zazie Beetz as Danni

Brian Tyree Henry as Elijah

Chloe Fineman as Timon

Jon Daly as Pumba

Paul Scheer as Kurt

Thandiwe Newton as Mona

Lupita Nyong’o

Stephanie Beatriz

Padma Lakshmi

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan

Billy Porter

Rosie Perez

Zach Galifianakis

Randall Park

Beck Bennett

Zach Woods

Mark Duplass

Brandon Kyle Goodman

Andy Daly

As of now, we just have a list of confirmed guest stars for Big Mouth season 7 but very little is known about the new characters. We got our first glimpse of Megan Thee Stallion's cameo character in the trailer, where we found out that she'll be starring as one of the Hormone Monsters alongside Maya Rudolph's Connie.

It also looks as though her mysterious self-named character will be helping Zazie Beetz's Danni but we're not yet sure in what capacity or whether the pair just get chatting.

As for what will unfold for some of the other guest stars, we're not entirely sure just yet but from the looks of some of the first-look images that have been released, Brian Tyree Henry's Elijah goes to school with Ayo Edebiri's Missy and looks on in horror as Timon (Chloe Fineman) and Pumba (Jon Daly) start kissing in the hallway.

More like this

With the likes of Lupita Nyong'o, Billy Porter and Padma Lakshmi, we're sure there will be some hilarious and topical issues explored in the new season with the help of some of our brand new characters.

Big Mouth season 7 will be available to stream on Netflix on Friday 20th October. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Check out more of our Comedy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.