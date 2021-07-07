Meet the voice cast of Monsters at Work

Beloved monsters Sulley and Mike are back for a brand new Disney Plus series set in the immediate aftermath of Monsters, Inc – and quite a cast has been assembled for the new show.

In addition to several returning voices – including John Goodman and Billy Crystal, of course – several new cast members have joined for Monsters at Work, including Mad Men star Ben Feldman, who voices the main character Tylor.

The cast also includes sitcom royalty in the shape of Henry Winkler and Mindy Kaling. Read on for everything you need to know, including who they’re playing and where you might have seen or heard them before.

John Goodman plays James P. ‘Sulley’ Sullivan

Disney

Who is Sulley? A character who will need no introduction to fans of Monsters, Inc, Sulley used to be one of the company’s best scarers, and has recently been appointed as the new CEO of Monsters, Incorporated as it transitions from being fuelled by screams to being fuelled by laughter.

What else has John Goodman been in? Goodman is one of the most acclaimed actors working today, with film roles having included The Artist, Argo, 10 Cloverfield Lane and several Coen brothers movies such as Raising Arizona, Barton Fink, The Big Lebowski, O Brother, Where Art Thou? and Inside Llewyn Davis. In addition to Monsters Inc and Monsters University, voice roles have included Pacha in The Emperor’s New Groove, Baloo in The Jungle Book 2, Layton T. Montgomery in Bee Movie and Eli ‘Big Daddy’ LaBouff in The Princess and the Frog.

Billy Crystal plays Mike Wazowski

Disney

Who is Mike? Another character who will be very familiar, one-eyed Mike Wazowski is the business partner and best friend of Sulley, who feels a lot more at home now he doesn’t have to scare kids anymore. He helps Sulley run the company and also runs a comedy class for other employees.

What else has Billy Crystal been in? Comic actor Crystal is perhaps best known for his turn as the eponymous Harry in classic rom-com When Harry Met Sally…, while other film roles include The Princess Bride, City Slickers and Analyze This. He first found fame on the ABC sitcom Soap and as a cast member and frequent host of Saturday Night Live, while he has also hosted the Oscars on nine occasions and has won six Primetime Emmys.

Stop scrolling, start watching. Get exclusive newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. Sign up to receive the freshest reviews and recommendations for Streaming and On Demand Thanks, you are now signed up to our On Demand newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

Ben Feldman plays Tylor Tuskmon

Disney

Who is Tylor? The main character in the new series, Tylor is a mechanic on the Monsters, Incorporated Facilities Team, who dreams of working his way up to the Laugh Floor. Tylor had always wanted to be a scarer – and graduated top of his class at Monsters University, so finds himself struggling to adjust to the company’s new direction.

What else has Ben Feldman been in? Feldman starred as one of the leads in NBC sitcom Superstore from 2015 to 2021, while he had a regular part as Michael Ginsberg in Mad Men and has also had recurring roles in Silicon Valley and A to Z. Film roles have included Cloverfield and Friday the 13th, while he previously lent his voice to the Big Hero 6 series.

Mindy Kaling plays Val Little

Disney

Who is Val? Tylor’s best friend from their days at Monsters University, Val is an enthusiastic mechanic at Monsters Incorporated.

What else has Mindy Kaling been in? Kaling perhaps remains best known for her role as Kelly Kapoor in The Office – on which she also worked as a writer, executive producer and director. She went on to create her own sitcom The Mindy Project, which ran from 2012 to 2017, as well as the comedy series Champions, Four Weddings and a Funeral, and Never Have I Ever. Film roles have included A Wrinkle in Time, Oceans 8 and Late Night in addition to voice roles in Despicable Me, Wreck-It Ralph and Inside Out.

Henry Winkler plays Fritz

Disney

Who is Fritz? Tylor’s boss, Fritz is a friendly and rather scatterbrained Tapir-like monster who is a key part of the facilities team at Monsters University.

What else has Henry Winkler been in? A legend of the small screen, Winkler appeared as Arthur ‘Fonzie’ Fonzarelli in the classic sitcom Happy Days from 1974 to 1984, later starring as Barry Zuckerkorn on Arrested Development, Dr. Saperstein on Parks and Recreation and currently as Gene Cousineau on Barry, which gained him an Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series. Film roles include The Lords of Flatbush, Heroes, The One and Only, Night Shift, Scream, The Waterboy, Holes, Click, and Here Comes the Boom.

John Ratzenberger plays Yeti

Disney

Who is Yeti? Another character from the original film, Yeti is a monster who was previously exiled to the Himalayas but has now returned to Monsters, Incorporated.

What else has John Ratzenberger been in? Ratzenberger played Cliff Clavin on classic sitcom Cheers and has since become a prolific voice actor, appearing in each of the first 22 Pixar feature films. He also hosted the TV documentary series Made in America between 2004 and 2008.

Jennifer Tilly plays Celia Mae

Disney

Who is Celia Mae? Mike’s one-eyed and snake-haired girlfriend, Celia Mae has been promoted from Monsters, Incorporated receptionist to Laugh Floor supervisor.

What else has Jennifer Tilly been in? Tilly is known for playing Tiffany Valentine in the slasher film franchise Child’s Play, and other film credits include Bullets Over Broadway, Bound, Liar Liar, and The Haunted Mansion. She also voices Bonnie Swanson on Family Guy.

Bob Peterson plays Roz

Disney

Who is Roz? Another returning character from Monsters, Inc, Roz is the leader of the CDA (Child Detection Agency) who previously was undercover as a secretary, at Monsters, Incorporated.

What else has Bob Peterson been in? Peterson has worked at Pixar since 1994, providing voices in a variety of films such as Finding Nemo, The Incredibles, Cars, Ratatouille, Up and Inside Out. He was the co-director of Up, a co-writer on Finding Nemo and Cars 3 and has a huge range of credits across various Pixar films as an animator and story artist.

Lucas Neff plays Duncan

Disney

Who is Duncan? A cunning plumber who takes advantage of any opportunity he can seize.

What else has Lucas Neff been in? Neff is best known for his lead role on the sitcom Raising Hope and has also appeared as a cast member on American Princess, Downward Dog, and Carol’s Second Act. He also had a recurring voice role on Big Hero 6: The Series.

Alanna Ubach plays Cutter

Disney

Who is Cutter? An officious crab-like rule follower.

What else has Alanna Ubach been in? Ulbach has previously appeared as Serena McGuire in Legally Blonde and as Isabel Villalobos in Meet the Fockers and is also a prolific voice actor, with credits including Spectacular Spider-Man, El Tigre: The Adventures of Manny Rivera, Brandy & Mr. Whiskers, Pound Puppies, Rango and Coco.

The cast also includes Stephen Stanton as Smitty and Needleman, Lacey Chabert as Meechee Sullivan, Aisha Tyler as Millie Tuskmon, Bonnie Hunt as Ms. Flint, Curtis Armstrong as a Monsters, Incorporated employee, Bobs Gannaway as Otis and Gabriel Iglesias as Gary Gibbs.

Monsters at Work begins on Disney Plus on Wednesday 7th July 2021.