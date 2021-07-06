Monsters at Work release schedule: How to watch new Disney Plus series

Of all the beloved characters that Pixar has created over the years, Mike and Sulley from Monsters Inc. have to be among the most popular – and the good news for fans of the pair is that they are starring in a brand new TV series for Disney Plus.

Monsters at Work is set in the immediate aftermath of the 2001 animated classic, when the city of Monstropolis decides to make the transition from being fuelled by screams to being fuelled by laughter – and sees the introduction of several new monsters (although popular human character Boo won’t be making a return).

Billy Crystal and John Goodman return to voice Mike and Sulley respectively, while new cast members include Ben Feldman (Mad Men), Mindy Kaling (The Office) and Henry Winkler (Happy Days.)

As with previous Disney Plus series, the show will be released in weekly instalments rather than all in one go, starting with a doubleheader on 7th July and continuing with one new episode every Wednesday until all 10 episodes have been released.

In order to watch Monsters at Work, you’ll need a Disney Plus subscription. You can sign up for £7.99 per month or £79.90 for a full year.

Read on for everything you need to know about the Monsters at Work release schedule.

When does Monsters at Work premiere on Disney Plus?

The series will begin with a doubleheader – with the first two episodes, titled Welcome to Monsters, Incorporated and Meet Mift respectively, both being released on Wednesday 7th July.

The remaining eight episodes will be released every subsequent Wednesday, with the Monsters at Work finale set for 1st September.

Stop scrolling, start watching. Get exclusive newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. Sign up to receive the freshest reviews and recommendations for Streaming and On Demand Thanks, you are now signed up to our On Demand newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

What time does Monsters at Work come out?

As with previous Disney Plus series, the episodes will be released at midnight Pacific Time – which translates to 8am in the UK.

How many episodes are in Monsters at Work?

In total there are 10 episodes in the first series – and it’s not currently clear if there will be a second season later down the line.

Monsters at Work release schedule: release dates

You can check out the full release schedule with all the relevant dates below. Not all of the episode titles have been revealed in advance – but we’ll update this episode title list and full release schedule every week as and when we learn the names.

We do know that the first two episodes will be titled Welcome to Monsters, Incorporated and Meet Mift, while the names of the subsequent two episodes have also already been revealed.

Intriguingly the fourth episode is titled The Big Wazowskis – presumably a pun on the classic Coen Brothers film The Big Lebowski, in which Monsters at Work star John Goodman had a famous role.

Monsters at Work episode 1: Welcome to Monsters, Incorporated – Wednesday 7th July

Monsters at Work episode 2: Meet Mift – Wednesday 7th July

Monsters at Work episode 3: The Damaged Room – Wednesday 14th July

Monsters at Work episode 4: The Big Wazowskis – Wednesday 21st July

Monsters at Work episode 5: Wednesday 28th July

Monsters at Work episode 6: Wednesday 4th August

Monsters at Work episode 7: – Wednesday 11th August

Monsters at Work episode 8: – Wednesday 18th August

Monsters at Work episode 9: Wednesday 25th August

Monsters at Work episode 10: Wednesday 1st September

Monsters at Work begins on Disney Plus on Wednesday 7th July 2021. To watch, you can sign up to Disney Plus for £7.99 a month or £79.90 a year now