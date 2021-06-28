Monsters at Work exec explains why Boo won’t be in the Monsters Inc spin-off

Everyone’s favourite monsters Mike and Sulley are returning to our screens for a brand new Pixar TV series titled Monsters at Work, which debuts on Disney Plus in July.

But there’s one fan favourite character from Monsters Inc. who sadly won’t be back for the new series: Boo.

Despite the show being set in the immediate aftermath of the original film, executive producer Bobs Gannaway has explained that the loveable toddler won’t be making an appearance in the series.

“Just to be very clear, Boo does not make an appearance in the series, I’ll leave it at that,” he told RadioTimes.com and other press at a virtual Q&A event.

“[Monsters Inc. director] Pete Docter and I had a nice discussion about Boo and we both agreed the relationship between Boo and Sulley is so precious and so wonderful that we want to leave it to the world to have their own interpretation of how that relationship continued, and not define it.

“And that’s very important to Pete and also us. So it’s not that we don’t love Boo and don’t want to see her again, but that relationship is so precious. We want to leave it. Let the world have that.”

The series follows events after the city of Monstropolis decides to make the transition from being fuelled by screams to being fuelled by laughter, with Mike now teaching some of the monsters how to be funny.

And Gannaway added that the series will not explore the human world at any point – beyond the monster’s forays into the children’s bedrooms.

“The fun thing about the monster’s world is we really dig into the rules,” he said.”All the monsters know about the human world, they’ve only really learned from kids rooms and a kid’s point of view. So that’s something you have to keep in mind.

“They’re not that aware of the human world and how it works. So we’ve always tried to keep that in mind, that when our characters are trying to interpret something from the human world they’re coming at it from almost a kid’s point of view.”

The series sees Billy Crystal and John Goodman return to voice Mike and Sulley respectively, while there are new characters voiced by the likes of Ben Feldman (Mad Men), Mindy Kaling (The Office) and Henry Winkler (Happy Days).

Monsters at Work begins on Disney Plus on Wednesday 7th July 2021. To watch, you can sign up to Disney Plus for £7.99 a month or £79.90 a year now, and don’t forget to take a look at our guides to the best movies on Disney Plus and best shows on Disney Plus. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight.