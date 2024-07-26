The series was renewed for its 10th outing earlier this year in March after all three Chicago-based procedurals – Chicago Med, Fire and PD – returned in January following a prolonged break due to the actors and writers strikes in the US.

The new season of Chicago Med also signals the dawn of a new showrunner, as Allen MacDonald has been confirmed as executive producer and showrunner of the popular series, taking over from Diane Frolov and Andy Schneider. MacDonald is known for his work on 13 Reasons Why, Harlan Coben's Shelter and CSI.

But when exactly will Chicago Med be returning to our screens? Read on to find out.

More like this

The cast of Chicago Med season 9. NBCUniversal Media

Chicago Med season 10 will premiere in the US on NBC on Wednesday 25th September at 8pm. Episodes will then be released weekly with its evening slot also welcoming the returns of both Chicago Fire and PD.

As of now, there's no UK release date for the new season of Chicago Med but if season 9 is anything to go by, we could expect a release date a few months after the US on Sky Witness and NOW.

Chicago Med season 10 cast news: Who could return?

The full cast for Chicago Med season 10 hasn't yet been confirmed but we'd expect to see many of the same familiar faces from previous seasons making a return.

We do have confirmation, though, that three original cast members are returning for season 10 with S Epatha Merkerson, Oliver Platt and Marlyne Barrett all having closed a new deal to extend their run on Chicago Med through the 2024-25 season, according to TVLine.

As for who won't be returning to the series, we do know that Dominic Rains will not be coming back, so that marks an end to his character, trauma surgeon Dr Crockett Marcel.

At the end of season 9, it was clear that Marcel was dealing with a lot of grief and old memories of losing his own daughter following the death of one of his patients, a young boy, and his father. It's unclear whether Marcel will be returning for season 10 in a guest star capacity but for the time being, we can assume we won't be seeing him anytime soon.

The cast members we'd expect to see in Chicago Med season 10 are as follows:

S Epatha Merkerson as Sharon Goodwin

Oliver Platt as Dr Daniel Charles

Marlyne Barrett as Maggie Lockwood

Steven Weber as Dr Dean Archer

Jessy Schram as Dr Hannah Asher

Luke Mitchell as Dr Mitch Ripley

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Chicago Med season 10 plot: What could the new season be about?

Luke Mitchell as Dr. Mitch Ripley in Chicago Med. George Burns Jr/NBC via Getty Images

As of now, details on the new season of Chicago Med remain under wraps but we can expect more episodes centred around the doctors and nurses at the Gaffney Chicago Medical Center's emergency ward. As well as having to contend with their own fair share of tense cases, they also have to balance their complicated personal lives – making for plenty of drama.

The last season ended on quite the heartbreaking note for Dr Marcel, who was struggling in the face of a patient's death and his father's eventual suicide. While things wrapped up on a bit of a cliffhanger for the character, fans will likely be wondering just how the character will be written out of the new season and whether he'll return in a guest capacity.

Meanwhile, the season 9 finale also saw Ripley (Luke Mitchell) and Charles (Oliver Platt) coming to blows once again over their disagreements of how a dementia patient was handled. Ripley brought his childhood back up and Charles grew tired of apologising, but will the pair be able to patch things up?

Is there a trailer for Chicago Med season 10?

Not yet! But seeing as the season 10 premiere date has been confirmed for September, we can expect a trailer to be released very soon. Keep your eyes peeled.

Chicago Med is available to watch on Sky Witness and NOW in the UK.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.