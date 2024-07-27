The news was delivered alongside more Prime Video animated show renewals, with Invincible being renewed for season 4 and Sausage Party: Foodtopia getting a season 2.

A clip was also released of Charlie Morningstar voice actor Erika Henningsen in the booth, recording her dialogue for season 2.

The show's first season was an immediate hit, coming almost five years after a pilot episode was first released on YouTube in 2019.

It follows Charlie Morningstar, the princess of Hell, as she opens the titular Hazbin Hotel, an establishment to rehabilitate sinner demons and save them from an annual purge.

The show stars Henningsen, alongside Stephanie Beatriz, Blake Roman, Alex Brightman, Keith David, Kimiko Glenn and Amir Talai.

The first season ended on a major cliffhanger, although thankfully for fans they already knew that it would be followed up on, as season 2 was confirmed ahead of the first run's release.

Creator Vivienne Medrano previously spoke to Screen Rant about how long fans may have to wait for season 2, saying: "I'm a big advocate for letting things take the time they need.

"And production, I mean, I literally actually don't know the projected release date or aim or anything like that, but roughly season 1 took about one and a half, two years.

"So I think it's probably similar, just because we are in the early stages. However, that's not nearly as long of a wait, and that's kind of a normal wait for animation. So it'll be a normal wait for animation. But I do think it'll be worth it."

