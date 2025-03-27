It tells the story of Will Stanton, a 14-year-old boy who finds out that he is the last in a line of warriors known as The Light, who have dedicated their lives to fighting The Dark, an evil force personified by The Rider, as played by Eccleston.

Will must then travel in time in order to gain the capabilities to confront The Rider.

The film will be on TV this Saturday (29th March), airing at 11am on Film4.

Christopher Eccleston in The Seeker. 20th Century Fox

The film was one of Eccleston's first projects to be released after his time at the Ninth Doctor in Doctor Who, a role he played for 13 episodes of the show in 2005.

Since then, while Eccleston has not appeared again in the show on TV, he has returned to his role for audio dramas, with a new box set on the way which will see him team up once again with Billie Piper as Rose.

Eccleston said of reuniting with Piper: "I am so happy to be back recording more adventures for the Ninth Doctor with Billie. I don't think my Doctor exists without Rose.

"He's a 'one man, one companion' kind of alien. We've explored him on his own at Big Finish, as a loner. But there's a resilience and a bravery and a deep empathy to Billie as Rose, that's why I do this. They complete each other."

Meanwhile, as well as starring in Vikings, Ludwig has also had roles in films such as Guy Ritchie's The Covenant and Bad Boys: Ride or Die.

The Seeker: The Dark Is Rising will air at 11am on Saturday 29th March on Film4.

