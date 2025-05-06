As Jonah Hauer-King's Conrad outlined his true intentions in Lucky Day, he revealed he was the leader of Think Tank - an organisation whose name we've heard before.

In fact, an organisation of the same name, which also went by the moniker The National Institute for Advanced Scientific Research, first appeared in the 1974/75 Fourth Doctor story Robot.

In that episode, Think Tank was seen using a robot to steal the destructor codes for the US, China and Russia's stockpile of nuclear weapons, and planned to start a nuclear war if the world didn't agree to its terms.

It's not clear whether the organisations are the same or, as some fans have suggested, whether the new version has taken on the name of a classic UNIT enemy to provoke them.

Whatever the case, the repeated name is certainly intentional. As Conrad reveals his shirt bearing the Think Tank logo in Lucky Day, a musical score plays which is remarkably similar to one used for Think Tank's appearance in Robot.

While the end of Lucky Day saw Conrad humiliated, arrested and confronted by the Doctor, this might not be the last we see of him and of Think Tank. The final moments of the episode saw him being freed by the villainous Mrs Flood – to what end is yet to be seen.

Get Doctor Who newsletters direct to your inbox from our award-winning editorial team Sign up for the latest Who news, reviews, interviews and features Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Next week's episode of Doctor Who, The Story and the Engine, will see the Doctor and Belinda travel to Lagos, where the mysterious Barber reigns supreme.

The synopsis for the episode teases: "The Doctor discovers a world where stories have power, but can he stop the Spider and its deadly web of revenge?"

Read more:

Doctor Who continues on Saturday 10th May, with the next episode becoming available from 8am on BBC iPlayer in the UK and airing at 7:10pm on BBC One. The series is available on Disney+ outside of the UK.

Dive into our Doctor Who story guide: reviews of every episode since 1963, plus cast & crew listings, production trivia, and exclusive material from the Radio Times archive.

Ad

Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.