The episode, which turned out to be a sequel to iconic David Tennant episode Midnight, brought in 3.23 million viewers over its first seven days of release, according to BARB.

This figure includes viewers across BBC iPlayer and BBC One, with episodes this season being released at 8am on Saturdays on iPlayer and airing later the same day on BBC One.

As we would expect, it's a marked increase from the overnight ratings of 1.9 million viewers (as that figure only includes viewers who tuned in on BBC One).

The consolidated figure also means that Doctor Who was the top show on BBC One for 26th April and third across all channels (behind Britain's Got Talent, which brought in 5.1 million viewers, and The 1% Club, which saw 4 million viewers tune in).

Overall, Doctor Who was 23rd on the list of most-watched programmes for the week.

Ncuti Gatwa as the Fifteenth Doctor in Doctor Who episode The Well. BBC Studios/Bad Wolf

In comparison, The Robot Revolution (the season 15 launch episode) brought in 3.5 million viewers across its first seven days of release, while episode 2, Lux, brought in just more than 3 million.

The Well was the third episode in Ncuti Gatwa's latest season and has been, by far, the most well-received so far.

It followed the Doctor and companion Belinda (Varada Sethu) as they land on a hostile planet 500,000 years in the future and encounter a murderous and unknowable creature.

Doctor Who episode The Well. BBC Studios/Bad Wolf/James Pardon

Soon enough, though, the Doctor realises he knows this creature all too well, as it's revealed to be the same monster from the 2008 episode Midnight.

The episode also guest stars Rose Ayling-Ellis as the sole survivor after the creature decimated a mining colony.

Speaking about the creature on Doctor Who: Unleashed, Gatwa said: "To me, this is the scariest monster that I’ve faced so far. I just think the way that Russell [T Davies] wrote it was terrifying.

"Really beautifully descriptive but just an implication, it’s your complete own interpretation as to what this monster actually is. Gosh, just reading it put shivers down your spine."

Gatwa continued: "The monster has grown, the monster has learned, the monster has been waiting for a chance to get out and cause trouble, so I loved that it was a bit of a continuation from Midnight."

