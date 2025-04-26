Plenty of viewers had already somewhat sussed this out, after analysing graphics and teasers for The Well, one of which saw a clock strike midnight - but hearing it confirmed brought that extra thrill to what is the best episode of season 15 so far.

Sequels are very dangerous things, and it's often very difficult for a follow-up to live up to the original.

In this case, The Well doesn't quite match the stunning psychological horrors of Midnight. But, crucially, it does do the episode justice by avoiding what would have been a terrible mistake - revealing what the creature actually is.

Midnight saw the Tenth Doctor trapped on a space bus as a mysterious creature inhabited one of the passengers, and made her repeat everything that was said in the cabin.

The Well, meanwhile, the third episode of the new Ncuti Gatwa season, follows the Doctor and Belinda (Varada Sethu) as they arrive on a brutal planet and discover that a mining colony has been wiped out – with only one survivor, Aliss Fenly, played by Rose Ayling-Ellis.

But soon, a murderous unseen entity appears behind Aliss's back – and it turns out it's actually a creature that's very familiar to the Doctor.

The entire reason Midnight works so well is because the creature is unknowable. It's never actually seen in the episode, flitting from host to host, and turning humans against each other by maximising their fear and watching them fight for survival.

It's also never named, meaning even the Doctor has no sense of how powerful it could be, or even really how to stop it.

Lesley Sharp and David Tennant in Doctor Who. BBC

Doctor Who doesn't always go for ambiguity - after all, sci-fi shows by their very nature often require explanation, no matter how fantastical or far-fetched. But when it does, it usually excels - for example, last season's 73 Yards.

Midnight is one of the best examples of that purposeful ambiguity, never allowing us close enough to the creature to fully understand it, let alone stop it. In Midnight, Russell T Davies employs the age-old rule used by filmmakers across the decades, from Steven Spielberg to Ridley Scott - Don't Show the Monster.

It might be well-used, but it's certainly still effective, relying on the fact that whatever the audience imagines will be scarier than what you can put across on screen.

In fact, when employed sparingly in a show like Doctor Who, which is synonymous with its aliens and monsters, Don't Show the Monster becomes very effective indeed.

Rose Ayling-Ellis as Aliss Fenister in Doctor Who. BBC Studios/Bad Wolf/James Pardon

The excellent writing in Midnight combined with deeply unsettling performances from David Tennant and Lesley Sharp in the original episode make it one of the most memorably chilling episodes of Doctor Who's modern era.

But it would have been very easy for The Well to undo all of this with the simple act of giving the creature a name.

It could have been tempting for Davies to lean into the arc of Gatwa's two-season run and make it one of the Pantheon - and, at one point, the episode seems to be going this way, with the Doctor asserting that the creature likes to "play games", much like the gods we've met so far.

Doctor Who episode The Well. BBC Studios/Bad Wolf/James Pardon

But the episode stops short of allowing us any further proximity to the creature, teasing us with tiny glimpses of what's behind Aliss Fenly's (Rose Ayling-Ellis) back, but never actually letting us see or know it. That's even reiterated in the credits, with the creature simply being referred to as 'It Has No Name'.

It's a bold decision to still not let us any closer to the creature in the sequel episode to Midnight, because surely something needs to be added to story - as a sequel, The Well needs to justify its existence.

But instead of naming it, the story is moved forward by the creature manifesting in new ways - in hiding behind its hosts' backs and killing whoever steps into its path. In many ways, it's much more powerful after hundreds of thousands of years of lurking on planet Midnight.

What's more, we come away from the episode knowing something that the Doctor doesn't - that the creature survives. Of course it does. It's been there for millennia - how could something as man-made as a nuclear weapon destroy it?

It's a brilliant open door to leave us on - not only does it hint that the Midnight creature could return once again, but it flips the script on any standard Doctor Who episode.

The Doctor might have escaped, but he hasn't defeated the creature. He couldn't. And now, freed from its home planet, it's been unleashed on a whole new set of victims, ready to terrorise worlds across the universe.

Sleep well, everyone.

Doctor Who season 15 continues on 3rd May 2025, coming to BBC iPlayer at 8am and airing later that day on BBC One.

