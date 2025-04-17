However, Gatwa's Doctor shed tears on several occasions in his debut season, leading some viewers to question if these intense bursts of joy or sadness signified a larger issue to be solved.

Davies has pushed back against this idea in a new interview with TVLine, confirming that The Doctor's teary moments were a personal choice by Gatwa during his performance – and the screenwriter backs it to the hilt.

"I remember the first time [Ncuti] did it, which is in The Church on Ruby Road. He thought Ruby had vanished, been erased from time and space, which was astonishing, and he turned around in the studio and gave us that performance, which was absolutely spellbinding," recalled Davies.

"You don't tell an actor whether to cry [or] not to cry – not an actor of that stature. Absolutely not," he continued. "It's like, you wouldn’t tell anyone to laugh or not to laugh! It's a beautiful thing he does, and it's a completely new thing for the Doctor, that opens doorways into whole new experiences."

Davies went on to say that The Doctor's broader range of emotions allows for stories that fans "haven't seen before," taking issue with those calling for "something new" while complaining about these very additions.

He concluded: "I'm just here to watch and thank the lucky stars that I get to share in a princely performance like that. What an actor. Amazing."

Gatwa is currently back on screens as the nation's favourite Time Lord in Doctor Who season 15 (also known as season 2 of Davies's new era), which continues this weekend with an episode titled Lux – written by Davies and directed by Gentleman Jack's Amanda Brotchie.

