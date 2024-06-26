However, it turns out that Russell T Davies and his team didn't know the hit they had on their hands with the episode while they were making it, as the Doctor Who showrunner has described it as "a big risk".

Speaking at a BAFTA event called A Life in Pictures, he said of Midnight: "It was so risky, that one. I love that one. None of us had any idea if that script worked. It was quite hard to follow on the page."

Lesley Sharp and David Tennant in Doctor Who. BBC

He went on to describe the episode's "terrible read-through", explaining: "Poor Lesley had to sit there with all the cast around the table and she simply said all their lines with them and we sat there going, 'Does that work?' – but it was too late, we'd booked them all and we were due in studio.

"I can't tell you what a phenomenal edit that is. There's micro-edits in there to sync up – because no two human beings could ever be quite that synced with each other."

Alice Troughton, who directed the episode, was full of praise for Davies's writing in a previous interview with RadioTimes.com, saying: "Russell's writing in that… I don't ignore anything that Russell writes, including full stops and apostrophes, because his writing is so precise and so glowing, that it offers itself up to you and you follow it.

"It’s just how having a superb writer next to you can liberate you as the director."

She was also praising of the episode's stars, adding that she owes "all of Midnight to that amazing ensemble, Lesley Sharp and David Tennant".

Doctor Who will return at Christmas on BBC iPlayer and BBC One. Previous seasons are available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

