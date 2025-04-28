The 28-day ratings for the episode will also be confirmed once that period is up.

This comes after Lux saw the lowest overnight viewership ratings in the show's history, with 1.58 million viewers tuning in for the BBC One evening broadcast on Saturday 19th April.

The overnight ratings subsequently rose back up again for the third episode of the season, The Well, which turned out to be a surprise sequel to a beloved episode from showrunner Russell T Davies's first era.

Cartoon Belinda Chandra (Varada Sethu) and the Doctor (Ncuti Gatwa) in Doctor Who episode Lux. BBC Studios/Bad Wolf

Meanwhile, the next episode in the season is called Lucky Day, and sees the return of Millie Gibson's Ruby Sunday, with the series checking in on her after she parted ways with the Doctor at the end of season 14.

Gibson spoke about the episode at a Q&A for the series, saying of Ruby: "She’s got a bit of PTSD, I’m not gonna lie!

"It’s such a cool concept to go back to a companion and see how they’re getting on after that wild ride of being stuffed in a double bass or tackling goblins, or hanging over a rope ladder over London. So it’s like, how are things on Earth after all that?"

She continued: "In episode 4, there's a brilliant storyline of how Ruby’s getting on with her family, and it kind of goes on to the journey of her waiting for the Doctor and still feeling a bit lost. I’m really excited for people to see it, it’s such a cool ep."

The episode will introduce Ruby's new boyfriend Conrad, played by Jonah Hauer-King, while it will also see the return of UNIT, including Jemma Redgrave's Kate Letchbridge-Stewart and Ruth Madeley's Shirley Anne Bingham.

Read more:

Doctor Who season 15 continues on 3rd May 2025, coming to BBC iPlayer at 8am and airing at 7:10pm on BBC One.

