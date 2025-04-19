In the latest episode, the Doctor (Ncuti Gatwa) and new companion Belinda Chandra (Varada Sethu) travelled back to 1950s Miami in an attempt to take the long way round back to 24th May 2025.

But, when they encounter a deserted cinema with 15 people missing, and a menacing cartoon character come to life in the form of Alan Cumming's Mr Ring-a-Ding, they know something's gone very wrong.

Here's everything you need to know about what went down in Lux and how it ended.

Doctor Who – Lux ending explained: How did the Doctor defeat Mr Ring-a-Ding?

The Doctor defeated Mr Ring-a-Ding, AKA the god Lux, by giving him everything he wanted - light.

Earlier in the episode, the creature revealed that he was, in fact, Lux, the god of light and one of the Pantheon of Gods. It's revealed that light gives him power and allows him to grow.

Linus Roache as Reginald Pye and Ncuti Gatwa as the Doctor in Doctor Who episode Lux. BBC Studios/Bad Wolf/James Pardon

So, when Belinda and Mr Pye set up the rolls of film in the cinema (as we noted earlier in the episode, the celluloid in the film is explosive) and blew open the walls to the outside, Lux was given so much light that he grew infinitely, becoming everything and nothing - light without end.

Is that the end of Lux? It seems so, for now at least, but it's worth noting that the character didn't actually die, making his end more than a little unsettling. In fact, Belinda notes that he actually became a god, invisible and intangible.

So, while we're not expecting to see more of Lux anytime soon, the possibility shouldn't be ruled out completely.

How did the Doctor and Belinda escape the film?

The Doctor and Belinda escaped the film they were trapped in by burning it up from the inside, which sets them free.

After Lux turned the Doctor and Belinda into animated characters, Belinda admits she's terrified and doesn't believe the Doctor will ever get her home - which in turn gives her more depth and turns her more 3D.

Belinda Chandra (Varada Sethu) and the Doctor (Ncuti Gatwa) in Doctor Who episode Lux. BBC Studios/Bad Wolf

The pair go on to admit scary and hard truths to each other, which turns them back to their 3D selves, but they're still stuck in a film.

In Doctor Who's most meta moment to date, the pair of them then push through the screen, going on to meet some Whovians in person.

They realise they have to stop the film and burn it up, causing the reel to catch fire and set them free. The pair of them escape - although the Doctor's hand is burnt.

What does the Doctor's bigeneration energy do?

The residual energy from the Doctor's bigeneration helps to heal his hand - but it also starts to build Lux a horrifying real body.

Lux captures the Doctor and begins to absorb the bigeneration energy, growing bigger and more real with each moment - until Belinda and Mr Pye save the day by blowing up the film, that is.

Doctor Who season 15 continues on 26th April 2025, coming to BBC iPlayer at 8am and airing at 7:20pm on BBC One.

Dive into our Doctor Who story guide: reviews of every episode since 1963, plus cast & crew listings, production trivia, and exclusive material from the Radio Times archive.

Ad

Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.