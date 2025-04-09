The episode is set in Miami in the '50s, and finds the Doctor and Belinda (Varada Sethu) investigating the disappearance of 15 people - when they encounter Mr Ring-a-Ding, who isn't quite what he seems.

As part of an episode guide for Doctor Who Magazine, showrunner Russell T Davies broke down what's to come.

Davies said: "I hope kids will love Mr Ring-a-Ding while also finding him scary.

"In some ways, it's a thing you kind of dread: that person on screen turning round and looking at you, and realising you're watching them. There's a real thrill to that."

Varada Sethu as Belinda Chandra and Ncuti Gatwa as the Doctor in Doctor Who. BBC Studios/Bad Wolf/Lara Cornell

This season marks Varada Sethu's turn as the Doctor's companion, which also signals the first non-white duo in the TARDIS, something Gatwa says marks important "progress" in the series.

"It means... I guess progress, in terms of how we reflect the societies that we live in," Gatwa told RadioTimes.com at the launch of the new season.

"That's something incredible that media can do, and that's what it's doing. But it's also exciting to look forward to a day when [having non-white leads] isn't something huge."

Doctor Who returns on Saturday 12th April on BBC One and iPlayer.

