A fan account on Twitter posed the question : "What would your reaction be if RTD brung back @TeamEveMyles as Gwen Cooper in the next series of Doctor Who?"

After much talk of a Torchwood reboot recently, series star Eve Myles has responded to fan calls for the Doctor Who spin-off's return under the second helm of Russell T Davies .

And in response, Myles tweeted: "Get me a life time supply of glucosamine," alongside the running woman emoji.

The cast of Torchwood. BBC

The witty response garnered many heartwarming fan reactions, with users stating things like "We love you, Eve!" and "I say bring it on!".

A user also responded: "Literally scream because I’ve wanted you to return for years! We all love Gwen." Meanwhile, another fan stated: "I’d actually freak out so much if you came back as Gwen onscreen I’m still not over you coming back to Gwen for Big Finish."

While we're all biding our time in anticipation for Davies's new Doctor Who reign, many fans have also been wondering what else will be given the green light after he previously confirmed the return of spin-offs.

Read more:

The returning showrunner oversaw shows like Torchwood and The Sarah Jane Adventures during his first run on the show so it's natural for fans to be wondering whether we'll be seeing them on our screens once more.

But as recently as last year, Myles, who played Gwen Cooper in Torchwood, denied rumours of a reboot, stating she hadn't been approached. She did say, though, that if given the chance, she and John Barrowman (who stars as Captain Jack Harkness) "would jump back into Gwen & Jack tomorrow".

Speaking to RadioTimes.com ahead of the release of his new Target book based on his 2009 episode The Waters of Mars, Torchwood writer Phil Ford has called for the series to make a comeback, saying: "I've always wanted to see more done with UNIT. I’ve always thought there’s stuff we could do with UNIT there."

Get Doctor Who newsletters direct to your inbox from our award-winning editorial team Sign up for the latest Who news, reviews, interviews and features Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

He continued: "And, of course, I think there’s every case for bringing back a version of Torchwood. But the thing about Doctor Who is the universe is so huge over all these years, over 60 years, there’s so many places you could go to to develop spin-offs. But I honestly have no idea what is going on in the great man’s mind so we’ll have to wait and find out."

Asked if he thinks there's real scope for Torchwood to return, Ford said: "I think there’s every chance. Even if it was going back in time to an earlier iteration of Torchwood, which in fact we did do in the show. But absolutely, I don’t see why we couldn’t do that.

"It’s science fiction, it’s Doctor Who, you could do all sorts of things — as I’m sure will happen!"

For now the jury's still out, but if glucosamine is in heavy supply, it seems as though Myles could very well be up for a Torchwood resurgence.

Phil Ford's novelisation of 'The Waters of Mars' will be released on July 13th 2023. It's available for pre-order here.

Doctor Who is available to stream on BBC iPlayer with episodes of the classic series also available on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial here.

Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage and visit our TV Guide or Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.