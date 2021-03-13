Thousands of Torchwood fans want the Doctor Who spin-off to return with the relaunch of BBC Three, a RadioTimes.com poll can reveal.

Almost 7,000 readers took part in our exclusive poll, which asked fans whether the sci-fi show, broadcast on BBC Three from 2006 until 2011, should get a long-awaited fifth series.

Over 94 per cent of participants voted to bring Jack Harkness and his team of alien-hunters back to our screens following the news that BBC Three will be reinstated as a broadcast channel.

Created by Russell T Davies, Torchwood starred John Barrowman as Harkness, the former Doctor Who companion who’d recruited a team of specialists to fight the population of dangerous extraterrestrials living in Cardiff.

The series was one of the channel’s most popular shows, ranking third in the most watched broadcasts on BBC Three, and moved to eventually moved to BBC One for its third and fourth seasons.

Fans of the Torchwood took to Twitter to campaign for the show’s return after the BBC confirmed that BBC Three would be restored as a linear channel by January 2022 at the beginning of March.

“There is one thing left to say: bring back Torchwood,” one fan wrote, while another tweeted: “With Jack and Gwen together, and BBC Three back in 2022, it’s time [for] Torchwood to make a return on TV.”

The channel, which has been part of BBC iPlayer for the last seven years, has produced TV hits such as Normal People, RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, Killing Eve, Fleabag and Man like Mobeen.