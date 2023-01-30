In an interview with The Times ahead of his new series Nolly , Davies said that creating the adult-skewing Torchwood in 2006 and the younger-skewing The Sarah Jane Adventures in 2007 was about keeping BBC bosses "interested" in the original series.

With the news that Russell T Davies is lining up new Doctor Who spin-offs now that he is back as showrunner, the writer has explained why he established spin-offs back when he was first in the job.

He said: "The reason I spun out Torchwood and The Sarah Jane Adventures first time round was to keep the [channel] controllers interested in Doctor Who. It’s a brand, a franchise."

Davies also said he wanted to put the entire back catalogue of episodes on BBC iPlayer, saying that the series is "our heritage".

Russell T Davies during the BFI Preview of "Nolly" at BFI Southbank Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images

This comes after Davies told GQ that it's time for the "next stage" of Doctor Who, explaining his reasoning for coming back to the showrunner role that he left in 2010.

He said: "I thought the streaming platforms are ready, the spin-offs are ready; I always believed in spin-offs when I was there. I did Torchwood as a spin-off, The Sarah Jane Adventures as a spin-off.

"Those spin-offs declined when I left, and I can see why. And I very much left after 2008, when the money became scarce. I think that's fair enough for the public service broadcaster that the money is spent on other things."

Get Doctor Who newsletters direct to your inbox from our award-winning editorial team Sign up for the latest Who news, reviews, interviews and features Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

In that interview, Davies also noted that, thanks to the involvement of Bad Wolf Studios as a co-producer and Disney Plus as an international broadcast partner, the show now has its biggest budget ever, meaning he feels "a lot more free" when writing.

He explained: "It's the same old problems, I still have to cut scenes because they're too expensive, and I still have to reduce the number of monsters, and things like that. But my imagination feels more free, a lot more free, actually.

"It's just a joy to write anyway. I'm really proud of it. Oh my god, there are some strong episodes coming up."

Doctor Who is available to stream on BBC iPlayer with episodes of the classic series also available on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial here.

Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage and visit our TV Guide or Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.