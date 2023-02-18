The eight-part story was announced late last year , with the exciting news that original TV leads Tom Baker, Peter Davison, Colin Baker, Sylvester McCoy, Paul McGann, Christopher Eccleston and David Tennant would be back as their respective Doctors.

Georgia Tennant and Michelle Gomez are among the Doctor Who stars returning for the 60th anniversary audio adventure from Big Finish, titled Once and Future.

The story finds the Doctor injured and receiving treatment at a Time Lord field hospital, where he "flits haphazardly" through his past incarnations, leading him to go on a journey to understand what caused this process of "degeneration".

At this weekend's Gallifrey One convention, several major guest stars were announced, starting with Stephen Noonan, Michael Troughton and Tim Treloar as the First, Second and Third Doctors – ensuring this event will cover the entirety of Doctor Who's historic run.

But that's nowhere near all. as it was also confirmed that several fan favourites would be returning, including Michelle Gomez as the ever-scheming Missy, Georgia Tennant as the Doctor's daughter Jenny, and Camille Coduri as Jackie Tyler.

Additionally, Nicola Walker will reprise her long-running role of Liv Chenka, while Sadie Miller will voice beloved companion Sarah Jane Smith, who was played in live-action by her late mother Elisabeth Sladen.

The Once and Future cast also includes Michelle Ryan as Lady Christina, Neve McIntosh as Madame Vastra, Catrin Stewart as Jenny Flint, Dan Starkey as Strax, Christopher Naylor as Harry Sullivan, Ken Bones as the General and Beth Chalmers as Veklin.

Excitingly, Big Finish adds that there are "many more" guest stars yet to be announced.

Doctor Who: Once and Future is set to be be released monthly, with the first seven parts arriving between May and October 2023, and the climactic end – titled Coda: The Final Act – landing in November 2024.

The adventure is available to pre-order now exclusively from Big Finish.

Script editor Matt Fitton said: “It was a massive honour to be asked by producer David Richardson to help coordinate this mammoth undertaking.

"For me, it was a chance to work again with many of Big Finish's barnstorming writers, all of whom I'd had great fun working with before. It's always a joy to send that email inviting someone onto an exciting project like this, and then seeing the number of exclamation marks in the response!

"There were certain characters I felt just had to be involved in such a significant anniversary, but over the course of the whole series, we aim to pay tribute to every single era of the show across its 60 years."

He added: "The Doctor might not quite be himself at the start, but we've an army of allies and enemies to help remind him what he stands for.”

This audio extravaganza comes in addition to separate plans for three Doctor Who television specials starring David Tennant and Catherine Tate, written by Russell T Davies.

Doctor Who: Once and Future is available for pre-order from Big Finish.

