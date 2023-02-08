Twitter users have spotted a nod to a location from returning showrunner Russell T Davies's first stint on the iconic sci-fi show, following previous allusions to characters and places from his time on the series in other filming pics taken during the last year.

Filming on this year's Doctor Who Christmas special is currently ongoing in Bristol – and fans reckon they've found a reference to the modern era's first season in some pictures taken from the set.

The most recent spot concerns the return of Minto Road, a place that was previously mentioned by Mickey Smith (Noel Clarke) during the season 1 finale The Parting of the Ways, when he asked Jackie Tyler (Camille Coduri): "Have you tried that new pizza place on Minto Road?"

Quite how significant the return of this road is is still very much up to the imagination, but it follows a number of other little nods to places from previous episodes.

Back in May 2022, Doctor Who fan account The Post Monument spotted a poster advertising the fictional department store Henrik's, where Rose Tyler used to work, while fans have also noted promotional material for a political party called Albion – which shares a name with a hospital that featured in season 1 episodes Aliens of London and The Empty Child.

Whichever way you look at it, it certainly seems that Davies is going to be leaning into events from his previous tenure on the show – especially given we know that Heartstopper star Yasmin Finney is going to be playing a new character called Rose in the upcoming 60th anniversary specials.

As fans continue to wait for the show's return later this year, recent weeks have seen us teased with all sorts of new information, including details of the "impossible, logic-defying" interior of the new TARDIS and some further casting details about the specials.

New Doctor star Ncuti Gatwa and companion Millie Gibson – who's playing Ruby Sunday – will take over the keys to the TARDIS after the 60th anniversary celebration, which will see Doctor Who legends David Tennant and Catherine Tate return.

