The showrunner kicks off his return to the sci-fi drama with three specials marking its 60th anniversary, which see the return of David Tennant as The Tenth Fourteenth Doctor and Catherine Tate as former companion Donna Noble.

Russell T Davies has told fans that they haven't uncovered every secret in the recent Doctor Who trailer , with a "wonderful" guest star still yet to be identified.

In the latest issue of Doctor Who Magazine, out today, Davies explained that while some details from the trailer have been covered extensively, others have managed to fly under the radar – including a certain mystery actor.

"As I write this at the beginning of January (who knows what will be spoilt by the time you read it), that trailer still contains secrets," the Nolly and It's A Sin creator said.

"There’s Neil Patrick Harris, OK, there’s Ruth [Madeley], there’s the Noble-Temple family in all their glory, and that’s Ronak Patani as Major Singh, but... hold on. Wait a minute, who’s that?"

Davies teased: "The man with an umbrella and his back to camera, walking into the bright red shop in the rain, who’s he? That’s a lovely guest star. Wonderful actor. Walking past unnoticed. Wait and see!"

The character in question appears to be walking into a vintage toy shop, with signs in the windows advertising that it also stocks board games and magic tricks, among other items.

The inclusion of this location has led some to speculate that Neil Patrick Harris could be playing retro Doctor Who villain The Celestial Toymaker, although this remains unconfirmed for the time being.

Whoever the mystery umbrella-wielding individual is, it's safe to say that the Doctor Who 60th anniversary cast is absolutely stellar, with Tennant, Tate, Madeley and Harris joined by Heartstopper breakout Yasmin Finney.

