Showrunner Russell T Davies , who's returning to helm the 60th anniversary and "series beyond", has been chatting away about the guest stars involved (including one that fans haven't spotted just yet).

New Doctor Who episodes might be months away but the news keeps coming, with two more castings being made official.

He's confirmed that joining the likes of Neil Patrick Harris and Ruth Madeley in the 60th anniversary celebrations will be Ronak Patani, who's playing Major Singh. There's not much known about his character just yet, but he's seen in the trailer released on Christmas Day.

Patani has previously appeared in Andor, Call The Midwife, and The Suspect.

Writing in Doctor Who Magazine, Davies said: "There’s Neil Patrick Harris, okay, there’s Ruth [Madeley], there’s the Noble-Temple family in all their glory, and that’s Ronak Patani as Major Singh..."

Ronak Patani. Tim P. Whitby / Stringer

Meanwhile, the casting of Coronation Street actor Jack Forsyth-Noble has been confirmed for season 14.

He'll be playing a character named Will and told DWM: "Russell has brought together a kind and incredibly talented team, and to be a part of the first day of filming was really special. Audiences are in for a real ride!”

It comes after stars including Anita Dobson and Michelle Greenidge were cast - although character details for both of them are being kept under wraps.

It was previously announced that Jemma Redgrave would be returning to Doctor Who for the next season as recurring ally Kate Lethbridge-Stewart, with Peaky Blinders star Aneurin Barnard also announced to play new character Roger ap Gwilliam.

They'll be joining the new Doctor, Ncuti Gatwa, and Millie Gibson, who's playing companion Ruby Sunday.

They'll take over the keys to the TARDIS after the 60th anniversary specials, which will see Doctor Who legends David Tennant and Catherine Tate return.

Davies previously said of the new era of Who: "My imagination feels more free, a lot more free, actually. It's just a joy to write anyway. I'm really proud of it. Oh my god, there are some strong episodes coming up."

We can't wait!

