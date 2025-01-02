The second season, which once again stars Iain Glen, Emily Hampshire and Martin Compston, sees the crew dealing with the fallout of the devastating tsunami that destroyed the Bravo, and contending with swirling conspiracies, corporate conflicts, and new threats from the depths of the ocean.

Now, with the second season available to stream in full, and fans making their way through the new episodes at pace, they will no doubt be wondering whether there is more to come from the series in a potential third outing.

Read on for everything we know so far about The Rig season 3.

Will there be The Rig season 3?

Emily Hampshire as Rose in The Rig season 2 Prime Video

We don't yet know whether there will be a third season of The Rig, and there has been no announcement from either Prime Video or anyone involved with the series regarding one.

However, this shouldn't be of too much concern for fans - after all, the second season did only just debut on Prime Video.

We do know that the cast are certainly hoping to return for more, with Iain Glen having told RadioTimes.com that the show has "a natural progression, which is really hard thing to do, and it's really, really good storytelling event."

He added: "It does feel that we haven't completed that journey. It does feel that we've done the middle chapter. There is more to tell."

Rochenda Sandall then added: "Hopefully a series 3 can get even bigger and better than this series as well, because it just goes and plays along with world politics. The possibilities are endless."

Glen continued: "I think the first season did so much better than everyone's expectations, our expectations of it, and so that's why we came back for the second...We're very, very excited [by season 2].

"I think it's got something pretty unique about it. For a character led drama to have that strength of theme, but also take you to such diverse worlds and create them so completely... it's very hard to generate."

We will keep this page updated if and when we hear anything regarding the future of the series, and whether it will be returning for a third season.

When would The Rig season 3 be released?

Mark Addy in The Rig Amazon MGM Studios

We don't yet know when a third season of The Rig would arrive on Prime Video, but if it sticks to a similar schedule as season 2, then fans could be in for a fairly long wait.

It took two years for season 2 to arrive after season 1 debuted, and if season 3 were to take a similar length of time to produce then that means fans wouldn't see it until January 2027.

Here's hoping we might be able to get it a little sooner than that, but we'll keep this page updated as and when we get any news.

Who would be back to star in The Rig season 3?

Emily Hampshire as Rose and Iain Glen as Magnus in The Rig season 2 Prime Video

It's hard to say at this point who from the cast of The Rig would be back for season 3. We would imagine that most of the cast, including Iain Glen and Martin Compston would be back, as would Emily Hampshire after her character Rose was miraculously revived.

However, with season 3 having not even been confirmed yet we don't officially know which of them would be back. We would imagine that Mark Addy wouldn't be returning, after his character David Coake dramatically bit the dust.

We will keep this page updated if and when we get further details regarding the cast of The Rig season 3, but for now here are some of the central figures from the first two seasons, many of whom could potentially return.

Iain Glen as Magnus MacMillan

Emily Hampshire as Rose Mason



Martin Compston as Fulmer Hamilton

Owen Teale as Lars Hutton

Rochenda Sandall as Cat Braithwaite

Stuart McQuarrie as Colin Murchison

Abraham Popoola as Easter Ayodeji

Molly Vevers as Heather Shaw

Nikhil Parmar as Harish

Alice Krige as Morgan Lennox

Is there a trailer for The Rig season 3?

There isn't a trailer available for The Rig season 3 yet, as it has not currently been confirmed. However, if one is produced, we will make sure to add the trailer in here as soon as it is released.

In the meantime you can rewatch the trailer for season 2 here.

