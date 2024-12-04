With season 1 ending with the majority of the crew making it off the Kinloch Bravo, with some fatalities along the way, season 2 will no doubt be filled with plenty of mystery too.

Premiering on Prime Video on Thursday 2nd January 2025, there is lots of drama in store if the season 2 and the new trailer are anything to go by.

The newly-released season 2 trailer sees the aftermath of a gigantic tsunami at the end of season 1, with the crew of Kinloch Bravo taken to the Stac, an off-shore facility.

Meanwhile, the new footage spells more disaster for Compston's Fulmer as he's left stranded on cracking ice, for Abraham Popoola's Easter as he heads into the sea depths in a submarine, and for humanity as a whole as they face a potentially world-ending threat. Buckle in!

The Rig's season 2 synopsis reads: "Helicopters have taken the surviving crew of the Kinloch Bravo to a new secret offshore facility called the Stac, nestled deep in the extraordinary and deadly landscapes of the Arctic Circle.

Iain Glen stars in The Rig season 2. Prime Video

"Here, the trapped crew must deal with the emotional and physical fallout of the devastating tsunami that destroyed the Bravo, and contend with swirling conspiracies, corporate conflicts, and new threats from the dark depths of the world's ocean."

Joining the cast for season 2 is Star Trek legend Alice Krige, but details on who she will be playing are yet to be revealed.

She will also be joined by newcomer Jacob Fortune-Lloyd, who is best known as Townes in The Queen's Gambit.

Further new cast members for season 2 include Ross Anderson (The Last Kingdom), Phil McKee (Deadwater Fell) and Johannes Roaldsen Fürst (Hvite gutter).

The Rig season 2 will be available to stream on Prime Video on Thursday 2nd January – you can sign up now for a free 30-day Prime Video trial.

