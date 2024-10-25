And when certain members of the crew begin behaving drastically differently, it becomes quite clear that this is no ordinary weather event – but something sinister emerging from the depths.

Compston can be seen as Fulmer Hamilton in a still from the second season (above), with co-star Iain Glen (Game of Thrones) also returning as former Kinlock Bravo leader Magnus MacMillan.

Iain Glen stars in The Rig season 2. Prime Video

Joining the show for its second season is Star Trek legend Alice Krige, who became known to sci-fi fans as the Borg Queen across appearances in franchise entries First Contact, Voyager, Lower Decks and Picard. She also starred in Netflix's The OA.

There's no word yet on who exactly Krige will be playing in the upcoming episodes, but she'll be joined by fellow series newcomer Jacob Fortune-Lloyd, who is best known as Townes in The Queen's Gambit and DS Karl Weissman in Bodies.

Alice Krige stars in The Rig season 2. Prime Video

The Rig's season 2 synopsis reads: "Helicopters have taken the surviving crew of the Kinloch Bravo to a new secret offshore facility called the Stac, nestled deep in the extraordinary and deadly landscapes of the Arctic Circle.

"Here, the trapped crew must deal with the emotional and physical fallout of the devastating tsunami that destroyed the Bravo, and contend with swirling conspiracies, corporate conflicts, and new threats from the dark depths of the world’s ocean."

Emily Hampshire stars in The Rig season 2 Prime Video

Other new additions for season 2 include Ross Anderson (The Last Kingdom), Phil McKee (Deadwater Fell) and Johannes Roaldsen Fürst (Hvite gutter), while there are plenty more returning faces to get reacquainted with.

Those include Emily Hampshire (Schitt’s Creek, above), Rochenda Sandall (Criminal: UK, below), Owen Teale (Game of Thrones), Mark Addy (The Full Monty), Molly Vevers (The Spanish Princess), Abraham Popoola (Cruella), Nikhil Parmar (Foundation) and Stuart McQuarrie (Des).

Rochenda Sandall stars in The Rig season 2 Prime Video

Creator David Macpherson is back to script the second instalment, which reportedly takes place on an arctic glacier, while John Strickland (Bodyguard) and Alex Holmes (The Letter for the King) are on directing duties.

The Rig is available to stream on Prime Video. Season 2 coming soon.

