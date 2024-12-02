While not an accurate retelling of the famed queen's life, the series is described as "a bold, intriguing reimagining of her life based upon conspiracy theories which surrounded her as a youth".

The log line for the series continues: "Was the Virgin Queen hiding a profound secret? And how did this overlooked, embattled princess become the most powerful ruler England has ever known?"

Showrunners William Harper, Joan Rater and Tony Phelan.

Directed by James Strong, whose most recent work includes Mr Bates vs The Post Office, the six-part series will commence filming in 2025, with casting to be revealed at a future date.

Read more:

"Majesty is an emotional, funny, and contemporary-feeling alternate history about how three outsiders try to stay alive while hiding a secret that, if discovered, would rock England to its foundations," said creators Harper, Rater and Phelan.

"Majesty allows us to have fun with history while illuminating who we are now. This show is pure wish-fulfilment of how people devoted to the public good suddenly find themselves in a position to make a difference."

Meanwhile, Strong commented: "I could not be more thrilled to be bringing this audacious and original show to the screen.

"The brilliant scripts are a directors’ dream as we get to reimagine and recreate an iconic piece of English history and tell a period story that looks stunning but also feels modern and relevant to today's viewer."

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Majesty will air on ITV1, STV, ITVX and STV Player.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.