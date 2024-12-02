Ciarán Hinds stars as an older Dorrigo.

The BBC has announced it has acquired the rights to the series for BBC One and iPlayer, with a release date yet to be announced.

Jacob Elordi as Lieutenant-Colonel Dorrigo Evans and Odessa Young as Amy Mulvaney in The Narrow Road to the Deep North. Prime Video AU/NZ

Further casting includes Olivia DeJonge (Elvis), Heather Mitchell (Love Me, Upright), Thomas Weatherall (Heartbreak High), Show Kasamatsu (Tokyo Vice), Charles An and Simon Baker (Limbo, Breath).

Sue Deeks, head of BBC programme acquisition, said: "The Narrow Road to the Deep North is a complex, beautiful, and heart-wrenching series which sensitively interweaves several stages in the life of surgeon Dorrigo Evans, from the passion of first love to the unflinching depiction of life as a prisoner of war in occupied Burma.

"We are so very pleased to bring this truly exceptional adaptation to BBC viewers."

Executive producers at Curio Pictures Jo Porter and Rachel Gardner added: "The Narrow Road to the Deep North is an epic tale of the sustaining power of love under the harshest of circumstances.

"Curio is honoured to help bring to this spectacular story to life with creators Shaun Grant and Justin Kurzel, novelist Richard Flanagan and our brilliant cast and crew. We can’t wait for audiences to see it."

The five-parter is based on Richard Flanagan's novel and has been adapted for screen by Shaun Grant and directed by Justin Kurzel, who is best known for his work on 2015's Macbeth, which starred Michael Fassbender and Marion Cotillard.

The Narrow Road to the Deep North will air on BBC One and iPlayer.

