Each episode would find Tennant in an extended and open conversation with another prominent figure, usually a fellow actor such as former co-stars Billie Piper and Catherine Tate, plus industry legends Ian McKellen and Judi Dench.

That said, the programme occasionally platformed those in other professions, including former Prime Minister Gordon Brown, American politician and activist Stacey Abrams and comedian Samantha Bee.

Now, it seems fans can get excited for another star-studded run, with David Tennant Does a Podcast with... season 3 confirmed to be on the way, although precisely when it will premiere is still to be confirmed.

A note on the programme's Spotify page simply states that it is "coming soon" to podcast platforms. A 12-second teaser titled "Is This Thing Still On?" has been released, in which Tennant can be heard making contact through distortion.

The title pokes fun at the long break between seasons 2 and 3, which come more than four years apart, with Tennant filling the interim period with roles in Around the World in 80 Days, Inside Man, Doctor Who, Ahsoka and Rivals, among other projects.

The actor also recently concluded a stage production of Macbeth with Cush Jumbo, who previously starred opposite Tennant in Channel 4's Deadwater Fell and was a guest on the second season of his podcast.

When the podcast launched back in 2019, Tennant explained to The Guardian: "It happened accidentally, starting with a conversation with my agent about my predilection for podcasts.

"Before I knew what was happening, I was in a production meeting, postulating who might take part. The people I asked were keen, so suddenly I had to do it. It’s been interesting to have this other life. A side-hustle."

David Tennant Does a Podcast with... is available wherever you get your podcasts.

