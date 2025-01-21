In announcing the news, a new trailer for the drama was also released, giving a first glimpse at Line of Duty and The Durrells star Hawes as Cassandra Austen and "her bond with and loyalty to her sister, Jane".

The trailer also sees Young Cassy (Synnøve Karlsen) and Jane (Patsy Ferran) in flashback as they navigate "the romantic infatuations, female friendships and dashed hopes which shaped their lives, and laid the foundations for Jane’s unforgettable stories".

You can watch it in full below:

The series has been adapted by Elizabeth Is Missing screenwriter Andrea Gibb, and provides a fictional spin on a real-life literary mystery: why did Cassandra burn Jane's letters?

According to a press release, the series will begin in 1830 – more than a decade after Jane's death – and sees Cassandra visiting Isabella (Rose Leslie), the niece of her long-dead fiancé who is about to lose her home following her father’s death.

The synopsis continues: "Cassandra is ostensibly there to help Isabella, but her real motive is to find a hidden bundle of private letters which, in the wrong hands, she fears could destroy Jane’s reputation.

"On discovering them, Cassandra is overwhelmed as she is transported back to her youth."

The star-studded cast for the series also includes significant parts for Phyllis Logan (Downton Abbey), Max Irons (Condor), Alfred Enoch (How to Get Away with Murder), Calam Lynch (Bridgerton) and Liv Hill (The Serpent Queen).

Meanwhile, there are roles for Jessica Hynes (Life After Life), Mirren Mack (The Witcher) and Kevin McNally (The Crown) in the series, which is directed by BAFTA award-winning filmmaker Aisling Walsh (Maudie, Elizabeth Is Missing) and produced by Stella Merz (Gentleman Jack, Renegade Nell).

The BBC had previously released several first-look images for the series at the tail end of 2024.

Miss Austen will air on BBC One and iPlayer from Sunday 2nd February 2025.

