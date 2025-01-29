But what will happen when Herron decides to step away from Slough House? Could the show continue without his source material to draw from?

"Possibly," said Roddy Ho star Christopher Chung at the Radio Times Covers Party.

But he did add that "Mick is churning out the books", so it's unlikely to be an issue for quite some time – if ever.

"He's keeping up with us," he said. "He's probably already on to book 10... so we'll probably be going head to head for quite a while."

Christopher Chung at the Radio Times Covers Party 2025. Radio Times/Ray Burmiston

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter in August last year, showrunner Will Smith said he wanted to create nine seasons of the show.

"It depends on what Apple wants and what the appetite is, but I definitely have the kind of leave-them-wanting-more rather than the outstay-your-welcome instinct," he said.

"But the world of the show is there to be mined."

Slow Horses. Apple TV+

Smith also has his eye on another of Herron's books, The Secret Hours, which delves into the backstory of Lamb.

"He [Herron] brings in all these other existing characters," he added.

"It's a wonderful book that I think there's definitely an opportunity to do a shorter run [series] or a film or something. I know Gary [Oldman] wants to keep going for as long as he's asked. He loves playing the character."

But while Lamb is a key focus of Slow Horses, it's Roddy around whom the season 5 plot revolves.

"Everyone is suspicious when resident tech nerd Roddy Ho has a glamorous new girlfriend, but when a series of increasingly bizarre events occur across the city, it falls to the Slow Horses to work out how everything is connected," reads the official synopsis.

"After all, Jackson Lamb knows that in the world of espionage, 'London Rules' should always apply."

Read more:

Slow Horses seasons 1-4 are available to watch now on Apple TV+ – sign up to Apple TV+ now.

Ad

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.