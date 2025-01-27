Following a sold-out run in Edinburgh, the show is coming to Soho Place for just two months this May.

Directed by Finn den Hertog, the show will be set in an intimate in the round formation as it tells the story of 12-step Alcoholics Anonymous programme.

The synopsis reads: "After many years in the 12-step programme of Alcoholics Anonymous, James (Freeman) agrees to become the sponsor of newcomer Luka (Lowden).

"On the journey to sobriety, the pair bond over black coffee, trade stories, and build a fragile friendship out of their shared experiences.

"On the cusp of Step 5, their conversations must turn to confessionals, with progress hinging on Luka revealing secrets that could lead back to alcohol. But it’s clear that James also has dangerous truths in his past, truths that threaten the trust on which both their recoveries depend."

Interested, here's how to get tickets.

When and where can I see Martin Freeman in The Fifth Step?

The Fifth Step will run at Soho Place theatre from 10th May to 26th July 2025, with shows every Monday to Saturday.

How much do The Fifth Step tickets cost?

Tickets for the Fifth Step start at £28, however we can already see availability increasing the price to between £50 and £60. If you're keen to spend less, we'd recommend booking as far in advance as you can.

How to get tickets to see Martin Freeman in The Fifth Step

Tickets are on sale now at TodayTix, and as you can expect, they're selling fast!

