The Gold reveals first look at season 2 as Victoria and Slow Horses stars join cast
The acclaimed series returns later this year.
Factual crime drama The Gold is returning for its second season on BBC One and iPlayer this year, with new images giving fans their first look at the upcoming episodes.
This chapter begins after the conviction of some of the individuals culpable for the Brink's-Mat gold theft, as seen in season 1, when it becomes clear to authorities that the apprehended group only account for half of the stolen fortune.
The synopsis, courtesy of the BBC, reads: "Season 2 explores what happened to the other half, and the criminal fortune it created. As the police investigation continues, it becomes a tense, high-stakes journey into international money laundering and organised crime.
"The police embark on a series of dramatic manhunts as they desperately try to solve the longest and most expensive investigation in the history of the Metropolitan Police."
Neil Forsyth, creator, writer and executive producer says: "The second and final part of The Gold sees the story of the Brink’s-Mat robbery, and everything that stemmed from it, become even more expansive, surprising and international."
He added: "It has been a real thrill for me to see the scripts brought to life so brilliantly by our director Patrick Harkins, our fantastic cast, and our hard-working crews in the UK and Spain.
"We are delighted with the results and look forward to the series launching later this year."
Those who enjoyed the initial episodes can look forward to seeing some familiar faces return, including Hugh Bonneville (Brian Boyce), Charlotte Spencer (Nicki Jennings), Emun Elliott (Tony Brightwell), Tom Cullen (John Palmer), Stefanie Martini (Marnie Palmer) and Sam Spruell (Charlie Miller), all of whom can be seen in these early photos.
Meanwhile, The Gold season 2 will also feature Peter Davison (Assistant Commissioner Gordon Stewart), Amanda Drew (CS Cath McClean) and Silas Carson (Harry Bowman) in supporting roles.
Tom Hughes (Victoria) and Stephen Campbell Moore (Masters of the Air) are among those joining the cast for season 2, alongside Joshua McGuire (Blitz), Tamsin Topolski (Slow Horses), Joshua Samuels (Saltburn) and Rochelle Neil (Three Little Birds).
Other new additions are Antonia Desplat (Shantaram), Lorna Brown (The Witcher), Thomas Coombes (Baby Reindeer), Sean Teale (Doctor Odyssey) and Olivia Grant (All the Money in the World).
The first season of The Gold premiered on BBC One and iPlayer two years ago, in February 2023, to strong reviews from critics, with RadioTimes.com describing it as a "surprising and deeply refreshing twist" on the "tried and tested" crime drama genre.
A second season was announced in November of that year, concluding the extraordinary true crime story from screenwriter Neil Forsyth, who is also known for BBC Two comedy-drama Guilt and high-concept Netflix series Eric.
The Gold season 2 is coming soon to BBC One and iPlayer.
Authors
David Craig is the Senior Drama Writer for Radio Times, covering the latest and greatest scripted drama and comedy across television and streaming. Previously, he worked at Starburst Magazine, presented The Winter King Podcast for ITVX and studied Journalism at the University of Sheffield.