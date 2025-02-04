The synopsis, courtesy of the BBC, reads: "Season 2 explores what happened to the other half, and the criminal fortune it created. As the police investigation continues, it becomes a tense, high-stakes journey into international money laundering and organised crime.

"The police embark on a series of dramatic manhunts as they desperately try to solve the longest and most expensive investigation in the history of the Metropolitan Police."

Hugh Bonneville stars in The Gold season 2. BBC/Tannadice Pictures/Anna Blumenkron

Neil Forsyth, creator, writer and executive producer says: "The second and final part of The Gold sees the story of the Brink’s-Mat robbery, and everything that stemmed from it, become even more expansive, surprising and international."

Tom Cullen stars in The Gold season 2. BBC/Tannadice Pictures/Cristina Ríos Bordón

He added: "It has been a real thrill for me to see the scripts brought to life so brilliantly by our director Patrick Harkins, our fantastic cast, and our hard-working crews in the UK and Spain.

"We are delighted with the results and look forward to the series launching later this year."

Stefanie Martini stars in The Gold season 2 BBC/Tannadice Pictures/Des Willie

Those who enjoyed the initial episodes can look forward to seeing some familiar faces return, including Hugh Bonneville (Brian Boyce), Charlotte Spencer (Nicki Jennings), Emun Elliott (Tony Brightwell), Tom Cullen (John Palmer), Stefanie Martini (Marnie Palmer) and Sam Spruell (Charlie Miller), all of whom can be seen in these early photos.

Meanwhile, The Gold season 2 will also feature Peter Davison (Assistant Commissioner Gordon Stewart), Amanda Drew (CS Cath McClean) and Silas Carson (Harry Bowman) in supporting roles.

Tom Cullen and Joshua Samuels star in The Gold season 2 BBC/Tannadice Pictures/Cristina Ríos Bordón

Tom Hughes (Victoria) and Stephen Campbell Moore (Masters of the Air) are among those joining the cast for season 2, alongside Joshua McGuire (Blitz), Tamsin Topolski (Slow Horses), Joshua Samuels (Saltburn) and Rochelle Neil (Three Little Birds).

Rochelle Neil and Tom Hughes star in The Gold season 2 BBC/Tannadice Pictures

Other new additions are Antonia Desplat (Shantaram), Lorna Brown (The Witcher), Thomas Coombes (Baby Reindeer), Sean Teale (Doctor Odyssey) and Olivia Grant (All the Money in the World).

Stephen Campbell Moore stars in The Gold season 2 BBC/Tannadice Pictures

The first season of The Gold premiered on BBC One and iPlayer two years ago, in February 2023, to strong reviews from critics, with RadioTimes.com describing it as a "surprising and deeply refreshing twist" on the "tried and tested" crime drama genre.

Sam Spruell stars in The Gold season 2 BBC/Tannadice Pictures/Cristina Ríos Bordón

A second season was announced in November of that year, concluding the extraordinary true crime story from screenwriter Neil Forsyth, who is also known for BBC Two comedy-drama Guilt and high-concept Netflix series Eric.

The Gold season 2 is coming soon to BBC One and iPlayer.

