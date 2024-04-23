Asked by AP Entertainment if he was sick of being asked about Bond, there was a long pause before he retorted: "You sick of asking the question?"

When the reporter answered, "I want to know, so no," Taylor-Johnson gave a wry chuckle before walking away and saying, "Alright, have a good one."

That's certainly not a denial, and the star's reluctance to answer the question could well suggest that he very much is in the running for the role, which has remained vacant since Daniel Craig stepped down following the release of No Time to Die in 2021.

After weeks of rumours, a report in The Sun last month claimed that Taylor-Johnson has already been offered the role.

However, soon afterwards, Variety claimed that sources close to Taylor-Johnson had "downplayed the report and said he has not been cast as Bond, but technically anything is possible in the future".

Meanwhile, when asked about Bond in an interview with Rolling Stone UK, the actor said: "I can only really talk about the things I'm going to show and tell. So, The Fall Guy, Nosferatu, Kraven the Hunter. I'm here to promote those.

"I don't feel like I need to have a future drawn out for me. I feel like: whatever's drawn out for me, I can f***in' do better."

Despite his reluctance to comment on reports, Taylor-Johnson has received the backing of several big names, with former 007 stars George Lazenby and Pierce Brosnan both saying that they approved of his potential casting.

Whether he is cast as Bond or not, film fans can expect to see a lot of Taylor-Johnson on screen in the months ahead.

First up, he's starring in the aforementioned The Fall Guy – in which his character is coincidentally compared to a Bond villain – while this summer he has the lead role in superhero film Kraven the Hunter.

Meanwhile, he will also have a key role in Robert Eggers's Nosferatu, which is scheduled for release in December, while he will reportedly begin filming an upcoming heist thriller titled Fuze in June.

