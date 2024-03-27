"I think the man has the chops and the talent and the charisma to play Bond, very much so," Brosnan said on The Ray D'Arcy Show on RTÉ Radio 1.

Earlier this month, it was reported that Taylor-Johnson was on the cusp of signing on to become the next Bond, with a source telling The Sun a formal offer was on the table.

However, the actor has since played down the rumours, which suggests fans may not know who the next 007 is for quite some time.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson. Jun Sato/WireImage Jun Sato/WireImage

In a new interview with Rolling Stone UK, the actor was asked about James Bond, and said: "I can only really talk about the things I'm going to show and tell. So, The Fall Guy, Nosferatu, Kraven the Hunter. I'm here to promote those.

"I don't feel like I need to have a future drawn out for me. I feel like: whatever's drawn out for me, I can f***in' do better."

And according to Variety, sources close to Taylor-Johnson "downplayed the report and said he has not been cast as Bond, but technically anything is possible in the future".

Following the original reports, RadioTimes.com reached out to Eon and Amazon MGM for comment but hasn't heard back.

Taylor-Johnson isn't the first actor Brosnan has endorsed as Bond in recent days, either, with the Mamma Mia! star previously noting that Cillian Murphy would make a "magnificent" James Bond.

"Cillian would do a magnificent job as James Bond on His Majesty's Secret Service," Brosnan told BBC News.

The next actor to portray Bond will take over from Daniel Craig, who bowed out of the role after No Time to Die in 2021.

