As the news was announced, Pascal and Heyman released a joint statement, reading: "James Bond is one of the most iconic characters in the history of cinema.

"We are humbled to follow in the footsteps of Barbara Broccoli and Michael Wilson who made so many extraordinary films and honoured and excited to keep the spirit of Bond very much alive as he embarks on his next adventure."

Meanwhile, Amazon MGM Studios’ Head of Film, Courtenay Valenti, said of the appointment: "We are approaching every creative decision with James Bond, which Barbara Broccoli and Michael G Wilson have so masterfully steered, with the greatest sense of responsibility.

"Part of an elite group of producers who have developed and managed massive film franchises to box office success and critical acclaim, Amy Pascal and David Heyman are two of the most accomplished, experienced, and respected film producers in our industry.

"We are honoured to be working with them on James Bond’s next chapter and are excited to deliver to global audiences storytelling that upholds the impeccable legacy of this beloved character."

This news comes after it was announced that long-time producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G Wilson would be stepping back from the franchise, as part of a new joint venture agreement to house the James Bond intellectual property rights.

This has meant that Broccoli and Wilson remain as co-owners of the franchise alongside Amazon, but Amazon MGM Studios now has creative rights.

Last month, Amazon CEO Andy Jassy confirmed that the studio doesn't "have a plan yet on what the next theme is going to be".

"We haven’t – nobody’s written the story yet," Jassy added. "But we will take great care. It’s an amazing franchise that we care a lot about and that we expect to develop over a long period of time."

Now that the producers are in place, the search to find a writer and director for the film will no doubt be on and working at pace.

