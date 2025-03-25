James Bond finally confirms progress on next movie – producers announced
Amy Pascal and David Heyman will be bringing their experience with big franchises to the upcoming film.
Following the major shake-up in the world of James Bond films earlier this year, Amazon MGM Studios has now announced the first confirmed details regarding the next film in the franchise - its producers.
The studio has tapped Amy Pascal and David Heyman to produce the film. Pascal is known for her work as the former head of Sony, including on the Spider-Man franchise, while Heyman is best known for overseeing the Harry Potter franchise and the Paddington films.
As the news was announced, Pascal and Heyman released a joint statement, reading: "James Bond is one of the most iconic characters in the history of cinema.
"We are humbled to follow in the footsteps of Barbara Broccoli and Michael Wilson who made so many extraordinary films and honoured and excited to keep the spirit of Bond very much alive as he embarks on his next adventure."
Meanwhile, Amazon MGM Studios’ Head of Film, Courtenay Valenti, said of the appointment: "We are approaching every creative decision with James Bond, which Barbara Broccoli and Michael G Wilson have so masterfully steered, with the greatest sense of responsibility.
"Part of an elite group of producers who have developed and managed massive film franchises to box office success and critical acclaim, Amy Pascal and David Heyman are two of the most accomplished, experienced, and respected film producers in our industry.
"We are honoured to be working with them on James Bond’s next chapter and are excited to deliver to global audiences storytelling that upholds the impeccable legacy of this beloved character."
Read more:
- Pierce Brosnan would be interested in James Bond return – but thinks it needs "fresh blood"
- James Bond star Naomie Harris says the next 007 could be male or female
This news comes after it was announced that long-time producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G Wilson would be stepping back from the franchise, as part of a new joint venture agreement to house the James Bond intellectual property rights.
This has meant that Broccoli and Wilson remain as co-owners of the franchise alongside Amazon, but Amazon MGM Studios now has creative rights.
Last month, Amazon CEO Andy Jassy confirmed that the studio doesn't "have a plan yet on what the next theme is going to be".
"We haven’t – nobody’s written the story yet," Jassy added. "But we will take great care. It’s an amazing franchise that we care a lot about and that we expect to develop over a long period of time."
Now that the producers are in place, the search to find a writer and director for the film will no doubt be on and working at pace.
Save up to 30% on the latest releases at Vue in 2025
Are you a movie lover who always wants to be up to date with the latest releases? Then you're in luck, as RadioTimes.com readers can enjoy new films at Vue Cinemas for less.
Customers will receive up to 30% off films with Vue Pass, as long as they have a RadioTimes.com account.
It's a great time for new releases, with films such as Wicked, Nosferatu, The Brutalist and Moana 2 taking UK cinemas by storm.
Head to your nearest Vue to catch these movies and more for up to 30% less if you're signed up as a RadioTimes.com member.
Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.
Authors
James Hibbs is a Drama Writer for Radio Times, covering programmes across both streaming platforms and linear channels. He previously worked in PR, first for a B2B agency and subsequently for international TV production company Fremantle. He possesses a BA in English and Theatre Studies and an NCTJ Level 5 Diploma in Journalism.